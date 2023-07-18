Mercenary retain 15-over crown in emphatic fashion

AIMING to repeat their feat from last year, and already assured of the regular season 20-over title, giant killers Mercenary cantered to the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 15-over tile last Saturday with an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Caribbean Sensation.

Playing at the Ellesmere Number 1 ground in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, Mercenary, who lost their regular season opener to the same opponents, ensured there were no hiccups this time around as they celebrated a resounding win.

Led by a brilliant undefeated 64 from left-handed opener Avish Rukhram, whose knock was laced with four fours and five sixes, Mercenary reached 115 for one in 12.1 overs after Caribbean Sensation, who were asked to take first strike, managed 113 for five in their allotted 15 overs.

The consistent Rukhram shared an undefeated second wicket partnership of 97 with Riaz Kadir after Avinash Sookdeo (three) went caught by wicket-keeper Hemnarine Chattergoon in the second over with 18 on the board. Kadir contributed 31 not out which included two fours and a six off 29 balls. Faheer Juman took the only wicket to fall, conceding 29 runs in his three overs.

Earlier, opener Anand Balwant stood out for Caribbean Sensation with a defiant 41 off 41 balls, an innings which contained three fours and three sixes but received little support from the middle order. Rabindra Diaram, Amit Rukhram, Shaun Deonandan and Sookdeo took one wicket apiece.

The semi-final saw Mercenary defeating Berbice Vipers also by nine wickets at the same venue the previous weekend while Caribbean Sensation drew a bye to the final.

At the presentation ceremony, which followed Saturday’s final, the Most Valuable Players awards went to Avish Sukhram and Anand Balwant.

Both the winners and runners-up were recipient of trophies. OSCL President Shiv Persaud congratulated both teams for reaching the finals, pointing out that league is cognisant of their contributions to the grassroot sport.

While regular season matches continue on Sunday, these will be preceded with the commencement of the 10-over knockout on Saturday. In Division One, Caribbean Sensation oppose Enmore at Dean Park, Mercenary take on Carr Tec at Ellesmere Number One and Berbice Vipers battle Better Hope at Ellesmere Number Two.

Division Two will see Essequibo Coast taking on Bacchus Ruff Ryders at Ashtonbee Reservoir 2 and Malvern All Stars and Ramblers colliding at St Bede. (Frederick Halley).