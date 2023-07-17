News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Moruca sub-district villages receive transportation, equipment
The tractors that were given to the three councils
The tractors that were given to the three councils

SEVERAL villages within the Moruca sub-district in Region One recently received buses, tractors, boat engines, and generators from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the United Nations (UN).

Minister Pauline Sukhai, and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handed over the gifts during the Regional Toshaos and Community Democratic Council (CDC) Chairpersons Conference, at the Santa Rosa Secondary School.

The two buses were handed over to the villages of Karaburi and Mora. They were each procured at the cost of $3.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

The buses will provide transportation, bringing great ease to community members, specifically schoolchildren.

The bus for Mora Village

Additionally, the tractors were handed over to the Santa Rosa, Rincon, and Koko Area Councils. The heavy-duty vehicles were bought for $6.7 million each. The buses and tractors were funded by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Meanwhile, health services within the Moruca sub-district are expected to run more efficiently, as Waramuri and Manawarin each received a 40 horse-power boat engine and a generator for their health facilities.

The generators were donated by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and will be a source of back-up electricity.

The engines will help the villages to transport patients to the Kumaka District Hospital for emergency and other medical purposes.

During the feature address at the conference, Minister Sukhai urged the village leaders to invest heavily in their communities with the funds that they receive from the government. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.