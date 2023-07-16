Four women robbed at nightclub

-suspect shot by cops

POLICE are probing the alleged robbery of four Venezuelan women which occurred on Friday at the Rio Night Club in Queenstown, Georgetown.

According to police headquarters, the alleged suspect was shot after he discharged several rounds in the direction of the cops who responded to the scene.

A statement from the police noted that Emanuel Hawker, 23, of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown is presently under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

It is alleged that the four women were inside the apartment when the armed suspect entered through an open door; he reportedly pulled out the suspected .32 revolver, and proceeded to kick the doors of the women’s room.

After gaining entry, he relieved the women of their cell phones. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Maris Peraz, who was robbed of one Samsung cellphone valued at $50,000; 21-year-old Jenineth Salozar, who was robbed of two phones valuing $90,000; 21-year-old-year old Karla Meza and 35-year-old Jonan Fiqueroa, were also relieved of their cell phones valued at $26,000 and $40,000, respectively.

According to the statement, ranks from the Alberttown Police Station were called at approximately 12:00 hrs on Friday and immediately responded to the scene. When they arrived, they saw the suspect walking with a firearm in his possession.

The Police release claimed that the cops asked the suspect to drop his weapon but he refused and instead, discharged several rounds in their direction.

The cops took cover and returned fire, injuring the suspect in his right thigh.

The Police were later able to retrieve the stolen items from the suspect’s pocket. They also found in his possession seven live .32 ammunition, three spent shells, and three live .32 rounds in the chamber of the revolver.

He is expected to be charged soon.