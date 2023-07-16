Former Leeward Islands batsman Otto dead at 65

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – Former Leeward Islands captain Ralston Otto died on Friday at his home Antigua. He was 65 years old.

Otto was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease eight years ago and has been battling with his health over the period.

He played 48 first-class matches and 29 List A matches during his career between 1980 and 1990, and during that period, he helped to form one of the most powerful batting line-ups for the Leewards that also included Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Enoch Lewis, and Luther Kelly.

Otto scored 2 550 runs from 83 innings at an average of 34 after making his first-class debut against Windward Islands in 1980 at the now decommissioned Antigua Recreation Ground, with his best knock of 165 against Trinidad & Tobago in 1986 at Warner Park in the St Kitts capital of Basseterre.

After achieving very little in his first five matches between 1980 and 1983, he had a breakthrough season in 1984 when he set the record for the most runs in a single tournament for the West Indies Championship of 572 runs.

In so doing, Otto bettered the previous mark of 553 set by Easton McMorris of Jamaica in the inaugural season of the modern West Indies Championship in 1966.

He found his best form with a vengeance and reeled off three of his six career hundreds against Jamaica, champions Barbados and T&T, batting with style and confidence at all times and compensated in some measure during that season for the absence of Richards and Richardson away on a West Indies Tour of Australia.

He gained selection to several West Indies composite sides that played against touring international teams on tours of the Caribbean, and he was a member of the West Indies B team that visited Zimbabwe in 1986 under the leadership of Barbadian Carlisle Best, but he never played an international match.