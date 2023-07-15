News Archives
DCB’s U-13 franchise
Joshua Bollers drives during his masterful unbeaten 79 at the QC ground yesterday (Sean Devers photo)
Bollers, Latif (5-14) outstanding in final round

By Sean Devers
LED by a century stand between Jousha Bollers and Makai Dowlin, Hawks defeated Falcons while Eagles, on the back of 58 from Nathan Bishop and 5-14 from Reeked Latif, beat Crows in the final round of the DCB U-13 franchise yesterday.

The games were played at the Queen’s College ground.

In ideal conditions for cricket, Malteenoes right-hander Bollers hit a masterful unbeaten 79, decorated with 10 fours.

He shared in a 144-run fourth wicket with DCC’s Makai Dowlin who made 52 with five fours.

The Hawks reached 175-5 in 40 overs with 11-year-old Makai, the youngest son of former West Indies batter Travis Dowling was the last wicket to fall as Thierry Davis had 3-21.

Rekeed Latif had 5-14 including a hat-trick (Sean Devers photo)

Earlier in a day blessed with glorious sunshine, Falcons were dismantled for 58 with left-arm spinner Brandon Henry top scoring with nine.

Pacer Patrice Frasier had 4-6 to bag his second four-wicket haul of the tournament while Mario Singh and Junia Dindyal supported with three wickets each.

On pitch two, 58 with 12 boundaries from Wicket-Keeper Nathan Bishop, an unbeaten 27 from Riyaz Latif and 22 from Sheaker Ramesh 22 helped Eagles to 150 all out in 40 overs.

Devindra Ramkarran had 2-22 for the Crows who fell for 82 despite 22 from the consistent 13-year-old Khush Seegobin.

The GCB Inter-County tournament is scheduled to commence next week.

Staff Reporter

