Ashton Chase, champion, legal luminary laid to rest

–as family, government officials bid final farewell to the ‘Bengal Tiger’

A Bengal Tiger, champion and legal luminary were among adjectives used to describe the late Senior Counsel Ashton Chase on Friday, as scores of patrons, government officials and family members gathered at the Public Buildings to bid their final farewells.

Tributes poured in from President Dr. Irfaan Ali, various government officials in the Caribbean region, the local legal fraternity and close comrades.

Mr. Chase, a founding member of Guyana’s People’s Progressive Party (PPP), and a prominent figure in the country’s political, legal, and labour history passed away earlier this week at age 96.

“He was very humble man,” Chase’s son, Dr. Ronald Chase said during a heartfelt eulogy.

“Ashton Chase was a family man, despite wearing all those hats. He was always there for everyone; family members, colleagues or friends. He’s a very humble man, and we’re incredibly blessed to have had him as a dad and granddad. He was a simple man,” the younger Chase reflected.

Sharing a more intimate side of the political stalwart, the younger Chase described his father as the life of the party, who always leapt at the opportunity to spread laughter.

“Dad was hard-working, compassionate towards everyone, and deserved the success and rich life that he enjoyed. Dad’s love is unconditional, and this is something we shall cherish and take with us forever,” Dr. Chase said.

Even in times of adversity, he was said to be a kind and positive soul.

“He was an amazing man, who always put others first, and I never saw him lose his temper or say an unkind word to anyone. He was always a patient guy, even when dealing with the most difficult people. And that’s someone to look up to; someone to follow,” he said.

President Ali, in his tribute, said that the Senior Counsel will always be remembered for his exuberant passion for labour rights, the law, and the liberation of Guyana.

“Not only was he a great man, but importantly, he was a good man. He was not after fame, but preferred working in service to the working class of this country,” Dr. Ali said.

Mr. Chase had been a key member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which preceded the PPP, and was hailed as one of Guyana’s finest legal minds, and a pillar of the nation’s trade union movement.

Having dedicated several decades to the legal profession, with a specialisation in labour law, Chase made significant contributions to the field.

“He saw the law as something that was alive; something that was a tool, and instrumental to the work of representing the struggle. And that is why he was such a brilliant force, because he was able to bring to light the law in the interest of the working people,” Dr. Ali said.

In his final sentiments, President Ali urged the younger generation of the Chase family to keep his legacy alive, and live a life reflective of the beloved stalwart.

“His life reminds us that our sole purpose in this human existence is the service to humanity. Today, he leaves us the same I would like to leave, with the pieces of cotton that symbolise the simplicity of his human form. But beyond those pieces of cotton, he leaves us with a rich history of service, selflessness, and upliftment of Guyana and the Guyanese people,” the Head of State said.

MAN OF THE SOIL

Mr. Chase served as President of the Guyana Bar Association, and authored influential works on Guyana’s labour scene, including “A History of Trade Unions in Guyana” and “133 Days to Freedom.”

Chase’s political career was intertwined with the trade union movement, and the prominent figures of his time. He worked closely with Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, the Father of Trade Unionism in Guyana, and former President Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

His involvement in the PAC, which eventually was transformed into the PPP, solidified his position as a central figure in Guyana’s politics.

Mr. Chase held the position of Minister of Labour, Trade, and Industry in the first PPP government in 1953.

One of his notable contributions was his instrumental role in introducing a labour relations bill in response to a strike by the Guiana Industrial Workers Union, seeking recognition from the powerful Sugar Producers’ Association.

The strike, which received support from PPP leaders, caused concern among the United States, fearing its potential spread to other territories.

The British government, responding to the situation, suspended the Constitution, and removed Mr. Chase and the PPP government from office in October 1953. He had believed that this event altered the course of politics in Guyana, and led to compromises that diluted the pursuit of meaningful change.

Following the suspension of the Constitution, Mr. Chase pursued further education in England, where he studied law, and was called to the bar at Gray’s Inn in 1957.

He later returned to Guyana, and served as a Member of Parliament from 1964 to 1968. Although he did not hold political office again, Chase remained an influential figure in the legal and professional spheres. His contributions extended beyond politics and law.

Mr. Chase served as a member of the Public Service Commission from 1970 to 1974, and held the position of Vice-President of the Guyana Economic Society from 1971 to 1973.

Also, Mr. Chase was actively involved in the Guyana Bar Association, serving as its president for several terms, from the 1980s to 1998.

He also played a significant role in legal education as a member and chairman of the Council of Legal Education, responsible for training attorneys in the Commonwealth Caribbean.

In his latter years, Mr. Chase published several notable works, including “Trade Union Law in the Caribbean”; “Glimpses of the Growth of Trade Unions in the Commonwealth Caribbean”; and “Guyana: A Nation in Transit; Burnham’s Role”.

Mr. Chase was listed as one of the top 10 professionals for 2012 by the International Biographical Centre (IBC) of Cambridge, England.