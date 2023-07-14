Creating a nation of polyglots

GUYANA is located on a continent where Spanish is widely spoken. In fact, Spanish is the official language of nine of the 13 countries located therein, including Venezuela, our neighbour to the west.

Venezuela’s collapsing economy has forced thousands of its citizens across the Guyana-Venezuela border and elsewhere. Many are employed in stores and food establishments, and as construction workers.

Additionally, hundreds of Guyanese, particularly those in the medical field, have studied in Cuba, another Spanish-speaking nation. Learning Spanish is a critical component of their programme.

Given Guyana’s close association with speakers of Spanish, it came as no surprise when President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that come September, Spanish will be a compulsory subject in schools. The target group will be from Grade Four or Five upwards. This means that a pupil will leave the primary education system with some knowledge of the language, and have the opportunity to become fluent in it by the time they will have completed their secondary education.

This marvelous idea adds to the government’s plans to expose learners to a wholesome education system which will mold them into well-rounded adults.

Many raised legitimate questions following President Ali’s announcement. Several questioned why only now, or why Spanish and not another foreign language.

There are many parents who frown upon the idea of a foreign language being taught in primary school, particularly since learners are already struggling to master the English Language, which is a compulsory subject at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level. One needs at least a Grade Three to be accepted into the world of work.

There have been suggestions that just like English, introduction should start at a young age, when the child starts to develop the ability to reason and think.

Some primary schools and ‘summer school programmes’ offer Foundation Spanish to those who had just completed the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), and are preparing to begin their secondary education.

Students in most Sixth Form and Grade ‘A’ schools are taught Spanish, French or Portuguese, or all three.

President Ali’s actions since taking office show that he is determined to go all out to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

In response to a question following his announcement, he explained that while at the secondary level, the teaching capacity is adequate, the government is prepared to ask its bilateral partners for assistance.

The president first disclosed his plan at the commissioning ceremony for the Good Hope Secondary School in June. He had explained then that such a move was necessary, given Guyana’s current trajectory, and its geographical location.

He insisted that this is a skillset every child should have.

In his new role as president, he has recognised the importance of knowing Spanish, particularly since he has regular engagements with world leaders, investors and other partners. His one regret now is that he ‘dropped’ Spanish while in secondary school.

No one can, or should, disagree with President Ali when he says that we would be doing the future young people of our country a grave injustice if we don’t point them towards learning a second language.

Guyana is undergoing massive transformation, and the discovery of oil has resulted in a lot of international recognition.

Having bilingual, or multilingual citizens will give us as a nation the edge not only on the Continent of South America, but also in other parts of the world where there are many Spanish-speaking investors and partners who are eager to do business with Guyana.

If we want to give our children an academic advantage and prepare them for the competitive job market, or even heighten their cognitive ability, learning a second language is the way to go.

President Ali is onto something, and we should all embrace this plan, and all the others he has for the development of our young people and the future of this country.