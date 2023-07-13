News Archives
Digicel Schools Football tournament 2023…
One of the many goals scored against Marian Academy (Shaniece Bamfield photo)
One of the many goals scored against Marian Academy (Shaniece Bamfield photo)

Excelsior Academy steamroll Marian Academy
It was a goal-scoring frenzy on Wednesday afternoon at the Ministry of Education ground when the Digicel Schools Football tournament continued with Excelsior Academy beating Marian Academy.

A hat-trick from Antonio McArthur (15th , 21st and 28th), along with braces from Solomon Reginald (11th and 46th) and Dwayne James (26th and 51st), led the line in the 10-0 drubbing.
Adriano Wharton (31st), Shaquille Sargeant (52nd) and Tyrece Lyle (60th) were the other goal scorers.
Meanwhile, semi-final action continues at the same venue today with two games.

The first at 16:00hrs will put West Ruimveldt against Dolphin and the second at 17:30hrs will see Charlestown taking on Excelsior.
In other matches carded for the day, Richard Ishmael Secondary plays Tutorial at MoE from 13:00hrs while North Georgetown and East Ruimveldt clash from 14:30hrs.
Over at the NIS ground, New Campbelville takes on North Ruimveldt from 13:00hrs with St. Winefride’s battling Tucville from 14:30hrs

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
