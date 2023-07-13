Digicel Schools Football tournament 2023…

Excelsior Academy steamroll Marian Academy

It was a goal-scoring frenzy on Wednesday afternoon at the Ministry of Education ground when the Digicel Schools Football tournament continued with Excelsior Academy beating Marian Academy.

A hat-trick from Antonio McArthur (15th , 21st and 28th), along with braces from Solomon Reginald (11th and 46th) and Dwayne James (26th and 51st), led the line in the 10-0 drubbing.

Adriano Wharton (31st), Shaquille Sargeant (52nd) and Tyrece Lyle (60th) were the other goal scorers.

Meanwhile, semi-final action continues at the same venue today with two games.

The first at 16:00hrs will put West Ruimveldt against Dolphin and the second at 17:30hrs will see Charlestown taking on Excelsior.

In other matches carded for the day, Richard Ishmael Secondary plays Tutorial at MoE from 13:00hrs while North Georgetown and East Ruimveldt clash from 14:30hrs.

Over at the NIS ground, New Campbelville takes on North Ruimveldt from 13:00hrs with St. Winefride’s battling Tucville from 14:30hrs