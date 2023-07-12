Stead gets two-year extension as New Zealand head coac

…His extended period will include the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2025 WTC final, if they qualify

Gary Stead is going to continue as the head coach of New Zealand men’s team until June 2025 after getting a two-year extension.

First appointed in late 2018 for two years, Stead’s contract was renewed in 2020 until the end of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, and his latest extension will run until the conclusion of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, in June 2025.

After the World Cup this year, Stead’s extended period will include the T20 World Cup next summer, the Champions Trophy in early 2025, and the WTC final in 2025 if New Zealand qualify.

An NZC release stated the decision was taken after “a long and thorough consultative process” in which Stead received “unanimous support” for an extension.

“The support for Gary was overwhelmingly positive – from the players, the BLACKCAPS support staff, Major Association coaches and support staff, as well as the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and NZC High Performance Unit staff,” NZC’s GM high performance Bryan Stronach said. “Gary’s results have been very impressive and we’re confident that he still has a lot to offer the team.

“Of course, a big part of this decision came down to whether Gary wanted to continue and he made it clear his appetite to take this team forward was as keen as ever.”

Stronach further said a split-coaching set-up was considered for the role and rejected.

“A split-coaching role was discussed in depth but, with most of our leading BLACKCAPS playing across all three formats, and the culture of the group so strong and positive, we saw clear benefits in supporting the status quo.

“Of all the different potential scenarios, we considered this the best option available to us.”

Stronach also spoke about a “fourth coach” concept, in which the New Zealand touring teams will be supported by coaches with specialist skillsets or “knowledge of specific overseas environments or formats”. Recent examples of this were the appointments of Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond, Saqlain Mushtaq, Luke Wright and Thilan Samaraweera.

“Several months of discussions and consultation preceded this decision and, as CEO, I’m very satisfied all options were well considered,” NZC chief executive David White said. “I’m very pleased for Gary. He’s a quality person, he has the support and trust of the players, and he’s very good at his job.

Test captain Tim Southee said the role of the head coach was also about managing people along with the technical aspects that came along with the role.

“Gary’s had great success leading us into finals in all three formats and, of course, that World Test Championship win It’s been great the way that he’s come in and built on what was previously achieved.

“The sheer amount of time players and support staff spend away from family and loved ones makes for a challenging environment. With so much cricket being played these days, being able to effectively manage people and their workloads is a huge part of the job.”(Cricinfo).