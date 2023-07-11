Safety First

IN recent years, the popularity of electronic bikes (e-bikes) has soared, offering an eco-friendly and convenient mode of transportation. However, the rapid proliferation has raised concerns about the need to regulate their use on roadways.

As a responsible step towards ensuring public safety, Guyana’s recent implementation of an e-bike registration process is a commendable move, aiming to caution riders rather than merely generate revenue.

“These bikes are not ordinary bikes; they are like motorbikes without pedals. When they are on public roads, they are silent because they are electric bikes. So, we must ensure the safety of both the riders and others on the road,” Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo said, during a recent interview which was streamed on Facebook.

Reaffirming the government’s stance, Jagdeo said that the registration process was not intended as a revenue-generating measure.

“We are not interested in collecting taxes. We don’t want money for registration from these people. Let me make that clear. [It] is not a revenue earning measure. I think the idea was to register to bring some control,” he said.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commenced registration of e-bikes countrywide in compliance with the recent Amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which was successfully passed in the National Assembly on May 10.

The Act defines an electric cycle as any motorcycle that has an electric motor and is fitted with an effective stopping system controlled by the use of brakes, gears, or motor control.

In practical terms, this means that electric cycles would be subject to the same rules and regulations as motorcycles when it comes to registration and use. This includes requirements for safety standards, and other aspects of motor vehicle operation.

The introduction of licensing for e-bikes, as exemplified by Guyana’s recent initiative, serves as a proactive measure to address the potential dangers associated with its use. Licensing enables authorities to establish a clear framework that promotes responsible riding and ensures compliance with traffic laws.

By requiring e-bike riders to register their vehicles, officials can better educate them about road safety rules, the importance of wearing protective gear, and responsible riding practices.

Moreover, licensing facilitates the enforcement of traffic regulations. In the event of accidents or incidents involving e-bikes, identification of the responsible parties becomes easier, leading to better accountability and reduced hit-and-run incidents. Licensing also helps authorities maintain records of e-bike owners, enabling efficient handling of stolen or illegally modified vehicles.

The registration process for e-bikes offers an ideal opportunity to provide comprehensive education and awareness campaigns.

By focusing on safety guidelines and proper riding techniques, authorities can foster a culture of responsible e-bike use among riders. Educational initiatives can include informative materials, workshops, and awareness campaigns targeting both e-bike riders and other road users. Emphasising the importance of sharing road space, adhering to traffic rules, and promoting mutual respect among all road users can significantly reduce accidents and enhance overall safety.

While it is crucial to ensure public safety, it is equally important to strike a balance between stringent regulations and affordability. Licensing processes should be streamlined and accessible to all riders, minimising the financial burden associated with registration fees.

The government should focus on investing revenues generated from licensing in further road safety initiatives, such as infrastructure development and public awareness campaigns.

By striking a balance between regulation and affordability, authorities can create a safer environment where e-bikes can be utilised harmoniously with other modes of transportation.