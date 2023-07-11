Community libraries are important

Dear Editor,

The benefits of community libraries are innumerable and I ask readers to go online and research these benefits for themselves.

Guyana is in desperate need of community libraries. Community libraries are resource hubs that connect people to information and people.

Many offer a multitude of services including volunteer opportunities, full and part-time work, after-school homework help, photocopying, printing and scanning services, free Wi-Fi, book clubs, computer classes, skills training and so much more.

I cannot understand that in 2023, we are boasting about oil, gas and “development,” yet there are only 28 public libraries in Guyana according to the data submitted by the Guyana National Library to the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions.

Three of these libraries are government funded research libraries; one is the National Library and another is the University of Guyana library on the Turkeyen and Tain Campuses.

Your guess is as good as mine as to the other 23 and the services offered excluding circulation and reference services.

These libraries and some of their services can be supported by service groups such as Lions and Rotary, private, public sector organisations and philanthropists.

I urge those with the means and interest in the wellbeing and welfare of their communities and their own wellbeing to invest in community libraries.

This is something that the Guyana Police Force, Men on a Mission and numerous other organisations can throw their support behind.

To President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and First Lady, Arya Ali, I encourage you to use the resources at your disposal to launch a national initiative to scale up and modernise community libraries in Guyana.

Considering all the great plans you have and are contemplating, this perhaps, will be your greatest contribution and the most memorable feature of your legacies.

Yours respectfully,

Rawle Small