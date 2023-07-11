Bell rockets Reggae Boyz into Gold Cup semi-finals

MIAMI, Florida, (CMC) – AN early second half goal from Amari’I Bell enabled Jamaica to push past Guatemala 1-0 on Sunday and book a place in the semi-finals of the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States.

After missing out on the final four two years ago, the Jamaicans have reached this stage of the tournament for the fourth time in the last five Gold Cup tournaments and face Concacaf giants Mexico in the semi-finals on Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium in the city of Las Vegas in the state of Nevada.

Jamaica Reggae Boyz goal scorer Amari’i Bell (4) celebrates with teammates Bobby Reid (10) and Leon Bailey (7) after scoring against Guatemala in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday in the United States. (Concacaf photo)

“It’s an amazing feeling to get to the semi-final,” Bell said. “It’s something we set out to do, but we don’t want to stop there. We are going to keep on going and go and win the tournament.”

The Reggae Boyz defied not only their opponents on the field, but also the large and loud following of Guatemalan fans in TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, to keep the match level at 0-0 at half-time.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake, the Boyz captain, was forced to make an early save when Rubio Rubin pounced on a turnover and fired a shot in the seventh minute.

Jamaica, a talented bunch of players, including several that make a living playing in English football, started to take over midway into the half and began to control the tempo, penetrating deep into the Guatemalan defence.

The Jamaican forwards started firing several probing efforts toward Guatemala goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, including an effort from West Ham United striker, Michail Antonio, whose shot went wide in the 37th minute.

The efforts of the Reggae Boyz finally wore down the Guatemalans early in the second half, and a surgical pass from Demarai Gray into Bell, who plays for recently promoted English Premier League club Luton Town, capped a great collective build-up and the finish at the near post gave them the lead.

Both sides had their chances in the remaining time to thrill the fans, but neither could find the back of the nets.

Blake was forced into a save in the 57th minute when Rubin slid a pass over to Carlos Mejia, whose right-footed shot got swallowed up.

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey brought out a save from Hagen midway through the half before Blake made one of the most important blocks of his career when he soared to his left and palmed away a header from Alejandro Galindo off a cross from Mejia in the 79th minute.

There was also a free kick that was curled in and took a deflection off a Jamaican head, forcing Blake to go low to make a stop, but the Jamaican defence held firm for the rest of the way.