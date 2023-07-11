2,000 house lots to be distributed at upcoming Building Expo

WITH the government’s sights set on making every Guyanese a home-owner, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Susan Rodrigues, on Monday announced that at least 2,000 house lots will be distributed at the upcoming International Building Expo.

The minister made this revelation on the sidelines of this year’s second ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive for the East Coast of Demerara. During this exercise which was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) under the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), some 800 lots were distributed.

“So far for this year, we have allocated 4,000 house lots already and by the end of today, we will be at almost 5, 000,” Minister Rodrigues said.

“Of course during the building expo we usually reserve some house lots there,” she said, before emphasising that: “We’ll allocate at least 2,000 house lots during the building expo.”

Minister Rodrigues in her comments said that the East Coast Demerara corridor is the target area for this year.

“We [the ministry] said specifically that this year we will focus heavily on the East Coast because this is our target area for 2023 allocations,” she explained to this publication.

She also noted that last year, the East Coast received an allocation of about $10.9 billion and this year, the growing area received a further $10.1Billion which covers a number of infrastructural works, water installation, electricity along with the construction of bridges and culverts.

“So we’re trying to mirror the development that you see on the East Bank,” she related, while adding that the series of works on the new East Coast housing schemes are progressing smoothly as compared to the East Bank, since the lands there were a bit swampy.

This year’s ‘expo’ will be held under the theme, “Building For All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities,” and is expected to run from August 24, 2023 to August 27, 2023 at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

RELIEF AND HAPPINESS

The ‘Dream Realised’ drive had been dubbed a success as scores of families have benefited.

On the East Coast, hundreds of Guyanese are anxiously awaiting house lots in Lusignan, Good Hope and Two Friends.

The Guyana Chronicle on Monday used the opportunity to speak to several of the new land owners about what this exercise meant to them.

According to Mahadai Bahadur, who is currently residing with her husband and two children, it is a relief to have her own land after waiting for 20 years.

She said that aside from relief, she is very happy since this is a momentous occasion for her and her family.

After receiving her allocation, Bahadur, was smiling from ear to ear and said this was cause for celebration with her family.

Additionally, Malmala Putulall, who is a resident of La Grange, expressed nothing but happiness to this publication since after waiting for a number of years, she is finally able to move one step closer to having her own home.

Putulall told this publication that she and her husband currently live with his mother and thus, the allocation has made them overwhelmingly happy.

Also, for single mother Roshini Ramadhar, the feeling of finally being on her way to being a home-owner instead of paying rent, brings a feeling of relief and happiness.

The woman who currently resides at Lusignan was allocated a house lot in Good Hope.