Sheriff Group redefines luxury living in the Caribbean

DUE to Guyana’s rapid oil and gas expansion and fast-growing economy, local business moguls are investing billions in modern rental homes, with the potential for the country to become the next Dubai of the region.

Ameir Ahmad, proprietor of Sheriff Group of Companies, is one such investor. In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Ameir said, “We have been hearing that we will become the Dubai of the Caribbean, and we have seen the possibilities of that happening with Guyana’s rapid growth and development. However, we cannot depend on the government alone to make that happen; we in the private sector have to contribute as well. I believe that if we are to become the next Dubai, we have to start investing now and we are setting the trend. With that in mind, we are building our branded Sheriff Homes.”

The Sheriff Group has invested heavily in various sectors in Guyana due to the increase in tourism, investment, and upcoming events like the Caribbean Premier League matches. Ameir’s company will take a leap of faith and invest more than $6 billion in 25 state-of-the-art rental homes in Providence Housing Scheme on EBD.

“We are taking a huge risk by investing over 6 billion dollars into these homes that will be used for rental purposes, and we are also taking a leap of faith. How else are we supposed to progress? With these great risks, we are also hoping to make great profits. That’s the goal of any investor, and while I take pride in seeing our company grow, we are also helping the country grow. The CPL cricket and cricket carnival events are coming up, and we are targetting the tourists that will come to Guyana for those events, but we are also hoping to make it in such a way that Guyanese can offer international standards in their home rentals as well,” he explained.

He continued: “It is a lot of investment, yes, but I am proud to say that with every investment that we pool into, we are employing thousands of Guyanese, and we are also purchasing our materials locally, so in every way we are giving back to our fellow countrymen.”

Two rental homes in Richmondville Estate are finished. The homes have a large living room, kitchen, and garage on the lower level. A floating stairway leads to the upper flat that has two self-contained master bedrooms with their own balconies, a conjoining single room, a living room, and a rooftop view of Winsor Estate for events or relaxation. The homes are also fully furnished with Ashley’s brand furniture and all modern amenities. Ameir also related that every home will be equipped with Sheriff Security alarms and customised steel doors for security purposes.

Three homes at KB Estate in Eccles are almost done. With a work-hard-play-hard mentality, Ameir said, “We are living in an era where people are working hard for their money, and they don’t mind spending it to enjoy and experience the comfort and luxuries of life, but we should not have to travel overseas to get that experience either. We can have that right here in Guyana, we are giving that experience as well as ensuring that safety and security are intact too. It’s not all about the money; people need to feel safe too.”

Additionally, Ameir is giving back to the community by building roads in the areas where these homes are located.

According to him, “I am building these homes, but I am also building the roads that are leading to the homes as well. Again, I will say, we cannot wait on the government to do everything. It is costly, yes, but it is not fair to just build the part in front of the homes and leave the rest. We are living in the neighbourhood and if we can contribute to its development, I believe that we should. We have elders, medical workers, and children who have to use these roads every day. You may not have money to give back, but you can give back by being of service too. I believe in that.”