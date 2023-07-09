News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana Fire Service saves the day
Scenes from the Chinese supermarket fire on Saturday morning
Scenes from the Chinese supermarket fire on Saturday morning

–rescues five Chinese citizens from burning supermarket
–manages to contain blaze from spreading to nearby buildings

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS), on Saturday morning, managed to contain a large fire at a Chinese supermarket located at Saffon and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, opposite the La Penitence Market.

Scenes from the Chinese supermarket fire on Saturday morning

According to the GFS, the fire started at approximately 02:26 hrs and six water tenders, one hydraulic platform, one fire boat, and a hose layer from Central, Alberttown, Campbellville, West Ruimveldt, Eccles, and Fire Service Headquarters responded to the scene.

Firefighters rescued five Chinese nationals who were trapped in the building. Three of them were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, along with one of the GFS’s firefighters.
Firefighters also managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the market and nearby buildings located to the south and east of the building of origin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.