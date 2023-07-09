Guyana Fire Service saves the day

–rescues five Chinese citizens from burning supermarket

–manages to contain blaze from spreading to nearby buildings

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS), on Saturday morning, managed to contain a large fire at a Chinese supermarket located at Saffon and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, opposite the La Penitence Market.

According to the GFS, the fire started at approximately 02:26 hrs and six water tenders, one hydraulic platform, one fire boat, and a hose layer from Central, Alberttown, Campbellville, West Ruimveldt, Eccles, and Fire Service Headquarters responded to the scene.

Firefighters rescued five Chinese nationals who were trapped in the building. Three of them were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation, along with one of the GFS’s firefighters.

Firefighters also managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the market and nearby buildings located to the south and east of the building of origin.