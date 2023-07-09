Celebrations continue

The Caribbean Month celebration is truly an amazing experience I continue to enjoy. With the Juneteenth celebration, it is double enjoyment. Caribbean Month, also known as Caribbean American Heritage Month, is celebrated annually in the United States in June. It commemorates and raises awareness of the contributions and influences of Caribbean Americans in American society.

Here are a few ways in which Caribbean Month celebrations can influence people: Cultural Exchange: Caribbean Month celebrations provide an opportunity for people of diverse backgrounds to engage in a cultural exchange.Individuals can learn about Caribbean customs, traditions, and history through music, dance, art, food, and other cultural expressions.

Appreciation of Diversity: These celebrations promote cultural diversity by highlighting the unique customs, languages, and traditions of the Caribbean region. This fosters a better understanding and appreciation of the rich and diverse cultural heritage within American society.

Community Building: Caribbean Month celebrations often bring communities together. Through various events such as parades, festivals, and concerts, people have the chance to socialise, connect, and build relationships, thus strengthening community bonds.

Educational Opportunities: These celebrations offer educational opportunities for individuals to learn about the significant contributions made by Caribbean Americans in various fields, including arts, literature, sports, politics, and more. This knowledge can inspire and motivate others to pursue their own passions and goals.

Economic Impact: Caribbean Month celebrations can have a positive economic impact on communities by promoting tourism, local businesses, and job opportunities. Festivals and events attract visitors from both local and international communities, leading to increased spending and economic growth. Organisations such as The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation, Caribbean Association of Georgia and Caribbean Life Radio and TV are helping to highlight the contribution Caribbean people are making in the US, Caribbean and other parts of the world.

The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation celebrates a distinguished list of honorees at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. 2023 awardees are Milton J. Little, Jr., President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta, Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman, Portland Holdings, Verónica Maldonado-Torres, President & CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Honorable, Judge Jewel Scott, Superior Court Judge, Clayton County, Ga, Abby Phillip, Senior Political Correspondent, CNN , Sharon Lawson, Good Day Atlanta Anchor, Fox 5 Atlanta , Lisa Y. Gordon, COO, City of Atlanta.

CACAF also recognised members of Atlanta’s Caribbean American community who work tirelessly to promote Caribbean representation in media.

This year’s Community Movers & Shakers are:

Lawrence Prescott, CEO & Founder, Caribbean Life TV ,Kaliah Henton-Jones, CEO & Founder, Henton-Jones Media and Warren Mitchell, President, Virgin Islands Association of Georgia

Caribbean-American Cultural Arts Foundation is a national organisation, based in Atlanta, Georgia.This organisation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the development of cultural arts programs and educational mentorship. C.A.C.A.F. values our communities and focuses on studying, advancing, and presenting Caribbean arts, culture, and humanities.

The highly anticipated fundraising gala was full of the Caribbean’s vitality, culture, and elegance with the excellence displayed across the diaspora. The opening was a grand entrance of colourful carnival concept costumes accompanied by talented musicals expressing pulsating rhythms with Caribbean beats. All proceeds benefit disaster relief efforts and support educational mentorship programs for deserving students. The Captains of Industry Celebration will honour the achievements of Caribbean American influencers who have made their mark in business and a difference in people’s lives throughout the nation.

“Our vision is to see a world where people across the Caribbean diaspora are given equitable opportunities, resources, and support to transform their communities and leave those spaces more viable and sustainable than how they encountered it.” Chairman Micheal Thomas

It was an honour to be a special guest and have this year’s Mistress of Ceremonies Melissa Noel wear one of my exclusive designs. She is the Contributing News and Politics Editor of Essence Magazine and a notable Caribbean Journalist with Guyanese roots.

I feel proud when I see Guyanese Women leading effecting. Samantha Samuels, President of the Caribbean Association of Georgia, is an example. She convinced me to stay and showcase at the Caribbean Cultural Festival. I was happy I did because I had the opportunity to meet new people from across the Caribbean and display my new collection. I was also featured as a Caribbean author for our celebration. I even attended a church service in honour of Caribbean Month with my friend Sharon.

My friend Cloyette was invited as her guest to the Gracie Mansion Caribbean celebration in NY. I felt like the bell of the ball with the attention my outfit received. I even pick up some new clients at that event. It was a great gathering of Caribbean people and an opportunity to network. It is evident how much the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams loves his Caribbean supporters and the reverse was also obvious. It feels great to be back in the midst of this celebration and I have something special for next year.

This was the first time I had experienced a Juneteenth celebration. On June 19, 1865, nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln emancipated enslaved Africans in America, Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, with news of freedom. More than 250,000 African Americans embraced freedom by executive decree in what became known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day. From all reports, the events are becoming more impactful.

My friend Angela Moore, District Representative District 91 in Atlanta, was invited to one of the events in Stockbridge. I have heard about Millie Jackson and the Manhattans since I was a child and finally witnessed live performances. Grammy winner Baby Rush, Lenny Williams and others were on the line-up. I had the opportunity to be backstage, so I had the chance to chat and take pics with the performers.

Millie Jackson is really a Character and she had me laughing with some of the things she was saying and how she was saying it lol. She loved the earrings from my new collection and I will be creating one for her with the clip on because her ears are not pierced. I received my Juneteenth T-Shirt from Mayor Ford of Stockbridge and I must express my gratitude for the welcome I received from him and the elected official from Stockbridge.

I promise them to visit again and that I will, God’s willing.

So many extremely positive things have happened on this trip and I am grateful. I thank God for all the doors he has opened for me and promised to have others walk with me as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.