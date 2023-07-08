Charity Market fire…

Minister Benn engages affected vendors, assesses damage

HOME Affairs Minister Robeson Benn on Friday visited the Charity Market in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), where dozens of stalls were destroyed by fire, to assess the damage, and met with the affected vendors.

According to a press release from the Guyana Fire Service, during the engagement with vendors at the site, Minister Benn made note of fire safety issues within the structure, and encumbrances that contributed to the fire and hindered firefighting efforts.

“He suggested that a new market be constructed that is fully equipped with wet riser systems and other means of protection against fires,” the release said.

It was also disclosed that the vendors decried the state of the market, highlighting silted-up drainage in the area, which made it difficult for firefighters to gain access to additional water.

Information was gathered, and measures will be put in place to assist those affected by the fire.

The minister was accompanied by Station Officer Courtney Springer; Region Two Commander Khemraj Shivbaran; Government Electrical Inspectorate Region Two, Nazir Khan; NDC Chairman Chandrawattie Coomal; Overseer of the Charity Amazon Market Rameez Baksh, and other officials.

At approximately 19:20 hours on Thursday, the GFS received a call, and was alerted to a fire at the market.

Water tenders #77 and #88, along with their crews from the Anna Regina Fire Station, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The structure involved was a one-flat wooden-and-concrete building owned by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, and occupied as a market, which housed some 83 stalls.

The release said that firefighting efforts resulted in the fire being contained to the central portion of the market, and the damage being minimised to just about 40 per cent of the building.

In total, 29 stalls were severely damaged by the fire, while 11 suffered water damage, due to firefighting efforts.

Three people were injured at the scene, including Station Officer Springer and two firemen. They were all taken to the hospital, where they were treated and sent away.

Two jets working from WT#77, one jet from Light Pump #86, and two jets from WT#88 were used to extinguish the fire, the release said, adding that investigations are underway by Fire Prevention Officers, and the Government Electrical Inspectorate to ascertain what caused the fire.

‘WE NEED HELP’

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the market on Friday, some of the affected vendors were at the scene contemplating their next move.

Many of them related that they have suffered huge losses, and will require assistance to get back on their feet.

The losses suffered amount to millions of dollars, and for many, they have lost their main source of income.

The section that was burnt housed boutiques, a marine store, a salon, a hardware store, and other vendors selling clothing, fabric and other items.

Among those who suffered huge losses were members of the Imamudeen and Singh families, who have been operating in the market for several decades.

Stall owner Chandroutie Imamudeen, who has been vending since the 80s, said that she occupies 21 tables, and sells school items. She said that her son and daughter-in-law also vend there and have suffered losses as a result of the fire.

The woman said that she is very sad, since she has lost millions of dollars.

Shatrughan Singh, called ‘Bobby’, sold brand name clothing, sunglasses and footwear.

He said he has been selling at that location for over 35 years and over the years he had expanded his business to satisfy his customers’ needs.

Singh said that he is still coming to grips with the tragedy, and estimates his losses to be more than $20 million.

Meanwhile, Sharon Da Silva, who owns three boutiques, estimated her losses to be in the vicinity of $30 million. She recently returned from overseas, where she had bought some of the items that were destroyed in the blaze.

Delicia Daniels, who owns a salon, said that everything in her stall was destroyed. She estimated her losses to be around $2 million. Daniels also pointed out that the persons she had working for her are now unemployed.

Leela Sookhoo, who is a seamstress, said that she has been sewing for over 20 years. She said that her all her fabric was burnt.

Like many of the affected vendors, she is hoping that the government sets in and provides some assistance.

Guyana Chronicle understands that councillors from the Charity Ursara NDC provided support to the firefighters on Thursday night.

Divisional Commander for the Anna Regina Fire Station Andrew Holder was also at the market when this publication visited.

According to him, his unit responded immediately after being informed about the fire.

He said that 32 officers diligently worked as a team to extinguished the flames. However, three firemen were injured.

Holder related that one of them received injuries after coming into contact with a live wire, while a falling beam struck another on his head. The third fireman had to be treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation. (Indrawattie Natram)