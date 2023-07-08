Bank loans, access to cheaper chicken for poultry farmers

-President Ali announces; says government committed to cushioning effects of ‘bird flu’, other industry challenges

SMALL-SCALE poultry farmers across Guyana will now have easy access to bank loans following interventions by the government to offset massive losses that were reported by farmers due to a recent outbreak of avian influenza, commonly known as ‘bird flu.’

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday led discussions at a symposium held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) where he told farmers that an agreement was made with Demerara Bank Limited to provide loans for farmers at an affordable interest rate.

Farmers who wish to access loans amounting to $500,000 or less, can do so at an interest rate of 3.5 per cent.

Loans $500,000 – $1 million can be accessed at a four per cent interest rate and loans between $1 million and $5 million are being offered at a 5.5 per cent interest rate.

In December 2022, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) had reported an outbreak of Avian influenza commonly known as ‘bird flu,’ following reports of chickens being smuggled into the country.

‘Bird flu’ is a respiratory disease of birds caused by influenza A viruses.

Wild birds, such as ducks, gulls, and shorebirds can carry and spread these viruses but may show no signs of illness. However, avian influenza can kill domestic poultry such as chickens.

The GLDA subsequently issued a notice that Guyana will no longer allow the importation of poultry or poultry products due to “sanitary and other conditions.”

“I was able to complete negotiations with Demerara Bank, because one of the issues farmers raised with me was the whole issue of some low-cost financing to get back into production,” President Ali told the farmers.

In addition to this, farmers will be able to purchase healthier chickens from the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (NGMC) at a cheaper cost.

He also noted that the government will provide free vaccines to small and medium-scale poultry farmers to help prevent the wider spread of the deadly poultry virus.

These interventions were crafted to help farmers get back into production.

Meanwhile, as Guyana looks to achieve food security, President Ali told farmers that government will examine the sector’s value chain to increase its production and maintain its sustainability.

To achieve this, the government will examine the opening of 25,000 acres of land to cultivate rice as an input for the industry. The President proposed that Guyana form a consortium with neighbouring Suriname, which has committed 75,000 acres of land for the cultivation of grains for Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states.

“If we can form ourselves in a consortium here — we are the closest to Suriname — the area that they have identified is very close to Guyana. Let’s form ourselves into a consortium and go after the 75,000 acres of land also for the production of grains but, in this case, we’ll be producing that grain for the regional market,” he said.

Additionally, the government will look to increase its storage capacity.

“That will help us in forward planning. When there is drought in the market, the poultry association can say this is an opportunity for us to forward buy for the next 12 months…if we have the capacity we can buy in the long term,” he said.

The aim is to have the industry increase its chicken production for stockpiles and the production of sausages and nuggets.

To see these initiatives to fruition, a project implementation unit, will be established to support the rollout of the poultry master plan.

President Ali indicated that technical experts from the International Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), will make up the unit.

Over the next week, consultations with poultry farmers are expected to continue.