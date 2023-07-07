News Archives
New Anna Regina Mayor promises to work with everyone to transform township
Mayor Devin Mohan and the councillors of the Anna Regina Town Council
DEVIN Mohan was elected Mayor of Anna Regina on Thursday, and has made a commitment to work with everyone, including the Opposition, to transform the town.

The 28-year-old Lima resident, along with Lorna Fitzallen of 86 Reliance Housing Scheme, who was re-elected as deputy mayor, and members of the new council took the oath of office during a ceremony, which was officiated by Town Clerk Diane Critchlowe.

Mohan is the town’s fifth mayor, and he has replaced Rajendra Prabhulall.

He is the holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management, and a Post-Graduate in Human Resource Management. He is currently a lecturer at the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI). Mohan was a member of the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO), and is actively involved in community development.

In his remarks, he said he was honoured to be elected mayor, and promised that he would transform every village that falls within the township, and will ensure that the promise he made in the lead up to the Local Government Elections (LGEs) are fulfilled.

“I am happy for this position; I am prepared to work with everyone in the best interest of my Party. I want to thank all those who elected me, and have confidence in me,” Mohan said.

Devin Mohan, the new Mayor of Anna Regina

He added that he will be working with the Opposition and his fellow councillors to make the town more visible.

Rosaline Thompson, Bibi Nazmoon Husman Ally, and Herman Amit Persaud were re-elected as councillors. The other members of the Council are Prince Holder, Dhanwantie Persaud, Rajiv Avinash Chatelall, Roopan Ramotar, Parasram Singh, George Washington, Viablall Goberdhan, Chaitram Harrupersaud, and Lokenauth Rooplall.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has dominated the Council, as the A Partnerhsip for National Unity (APNU) only won one seat.

Meanwhile, Andy Ramnarine was elected Chairman of the Good Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). Devon Tang is his deputy.

For the Annandale Riverstown NDC, Hansoutie Ramkellaway will serve as chairperson, and Kevin Lowe as the deputy.

Jayshree Persaud was re-elected as Chairperson of the Aberdeen-Zorg-en-Wight NDC, while Kumar Ramdeo will serve as the deputy.

For the Evergreen Paradise NDC, the chairman is Lionel R Boodram, and Jaune Dale Persaud is the deputy. Chandrawattie Coomal and Deleep Singh will serve as the chairperson and the deputy, respectively, of the Charity Ursara NDC.

 

Staff Reporter

