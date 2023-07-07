Martinique, Guadeloupe knocked out after losses

HARRISON, New Jersey, (CMC) – French Caribbean sides Martinique and Guadeloupe suffered defeats in must-win encounters here Tuesday night, to miss out on the next round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Playing at Red Bull Arena on the United States east coast, Martinique were thrashed 6-4 by Costa Rica while Guadeloupe went down 3-2 to Guatemala at the same venue.

The results meant Martinique finished third in Group C behind Costa Rica and leaders Panama who drew 2-2 with El Salvador in Houston.

Guadeloupe, meanwhile, who entered the contest unbeaten, also finished third in Group D behind group winners Guatemala and second placed Canada, who won for the first time with a 4-2 thrashing of Cuba also in Houston.

Aware of the stakes involved, Martinique left themselves with too much to do when they fell behind to Kendall Waston’s 10th minute strike, the 35-year-old bundling a loose ball in the box over the line.

Patrick Burner levelled in the 18th with the first of his brace in a sign of hope for Martinique but Costa Rica quickly imposed themselves on the game.

Francisco Calvo put Costa Rica in front again four minutes before the break and three goals in 14 minutes following the resumption from Juan Pablo Vargas (55th), Joel Campbell (59th) and Anthony Contreras (68th) erased any doubt over the result.

Martinique kept fighting, however, Brighton Labeau pulling one back from the penalty spot in the 75th and Burner getting his second moments later when substitute Enrick Reuperne’s long range volley was parried by goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro, and he lashed in fierce drive from the middle of the box.

With the game having descended into an opener affair, Diego Campos added Costa Rica’s final goal in the 90th while Jonathan Mexique netted in injury time for Martinique.

There was heartbreak for Guadeloupe especially after they took the lead in the 27th minute through Andreaw Gravillon and regained it in the 63rd through Ange Plumain, after Rubio Méndez had equalised for Guatemala, six minutes before half-time.

It was Méndez who struck the crucial blow, finishing off a flowing move in the 70th to level the scores at 2-2 and six minutes later, Carlos Mejía drove an 18-yard volley through the grasps of the diving Davy Rouyard to complete his side’s comeback.