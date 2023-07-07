Charity Market gutted by fire

MILLIONS of dollars went up in flames on Thursday evening when fire erupted at the Charity Market in Region Two.

Up to press time last evening, the origin of the fire, which was still burning, was unknown.

Shortly after the fire started, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) issued a press statement.

It was explained that two fire tenders were battling to bring the blaze, which started at approximately 19:20 hours, under control.

“At this time, we also have to report that one of our officers received a mild electrical shock during firefighting activities. He was taken to the hospital and treated. Additionally, another rank was also injured at the scene and required medical attention,” the fire service disclosed.

Meanwhile, vendors were in tears as they watched the fire destroy their livelihood. Some desperately tried to save what they could but were unable to do so since the fire ripped through the market within minutes.

“We really don’t know what went on but it’s sad to see everything went up in flames, and all our hard earn money,” one of the vendors, Naveed Williams said.

Residents who were nearby related they saw the smoke and quickly informed the police and the Anna Regina Fire Station. The response was prompt but little could be done.

Residents came out in their numbers to assist with the fetching of water from the nearby Pomeroon River. However, this effort was no match for the raging fire.

They, along with the firefighters and affected vendors, could only look on helplessly.