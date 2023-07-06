Gov’t committed to universal access to education by 2025

THE Government of Guyana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is actively working towards achieving universal access to secondary education by 2025. This ambitious goal aims to provide equal academic and skill development opportunities for all students, ensuring they have the necessary resources for success.

During a public engagement, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, emphasised the urgent need for action in the education sector. She stated, “We have a burning duty to prepare each and every child, regardless of their background, to actively participate in our striving Guyana. We are going to make that happen!”

At the launch of the breakfast programme in Region 10 (Upper Demerara Berbice), Minister Manickchand stressed the state’s responsibility to support children in need. She highlighted the importance of proper nutrition, stating, “Children who have full bellies learn better.”

Under the leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the government has been diligently working to improve the education sector. Efforts include the construction and rehabilitation of educational facilities, re-introduction of the cash grant and school feeding programmes, free distribution of textbooks, implementation of smart classrooms and information and communications technology (ICT).

As part of the government’s five-year educational strategic plan, significant investments have been made in the education sector. This year alone, $94.4 billion has been allocated, with $12.4 billion for building, renovating, and extending educational facilities. An additional $2.1 billion has been allocated to expand the school feeding programme. Educational funding has received $8.6 billion, with $3.7 billion going to the University of Guyana, $3.4 billion for textbooks, and $2.5 billion for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

The government’s commitment to educational development extends to the implementation of smart classrooms and senior classrooms open to residents of every region. In various regions, 24 schools are currently undergoing renovation and construction, equipped with dormitories, laboratories, teacher housing quarters, music rooms, and more.

The Ministry of Education has introduced literacy and robotics programmes at several primary schools to ensure that every child becomes a fluent reader by grade four while incorporating technology. Initiatives such as the literacy and Animal Friends Learning APP, launched at Tuschen Nursery School, and the ministry’s radio station (EDYOU FM) further enhance educational opportunities for learners.

To promote a love for reading and writing, the Ministry of Education organised a literacy festival on World Book Day. The “Read Guyana” challenge campaign was also launched to encourage all Guyanese to improve their reading and writing skills.

In less than three years, the government has made significant progress towards its commitment to providing accessible education at all levels. It remains dedicated to achieving universal elementary and secondary education and enhancing access to tertiary education for all Guyanese.