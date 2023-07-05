CARICOM working diligently to serve region’s people – PM Rowley says

– forging ahead after overcoming challenges

HIGHLIGHTING that the Caribbean Community has flourished and thrived over the past 50 years, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, said that CARICOM is working diligently to serve to people of the region after overcoming many challenges.

Rowley made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community held in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.

He said, “Our regional integration movement has not only survived but it has thrived, expanded and flourished. Whilst we recognise that there is a whole lot more to be attained, at this juncture, we can proudly say that we have been going in the right direction.”

According to the Prime Minister, as the community forges ahead in the post-pandemic era, the bonds between the countries in the region are more important today than ever before.

He added that trade, tourism, manufacturing and many other sectors for every state were severely affected in the region due to the pandemic. However, he noted that the resilience of the community endured the test and survived due to the determination of the people and the calibre of leadership across the Caribbean that joined in solidarity throughout.

“Over the past year, we have rebuilt and forged ahead as we have actively advanced the Regional Agenda, facing our challenges head-on,” he said.

To this end, he noted that beyond the doubts and even with the challenges faced, CARICOM is working diligently to serve the people of the region. Dr Rowley said that while at times the going may be slow or the outcome may not have been apparent, regional leaders continue to build on the strong foundation laid some 50 years ago.

Rowley added, “We can see that our trajectory, though arduous at times, is one that will lead to a better future for all our people. We as the leaders must continue to do our part in contributing to this united journey, and in doing so we will ensure that the foundation laid by our founding fathers was not just a foundation for us, but also one for our children, and for the generations to follow.”