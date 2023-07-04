News Archives
Guyana recommits to deepening ties with the US
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali

–President Ali reaffirms country’s position in letter to US President

The following is a letter from President, Dr. Irfaan Ali to US President Joseph Biden on the occasion of the United States’ 247th Independence Anniversary:
“I AM pleased to extend on behalf of the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and on my own behalf, warm greetings and congratulations to you, the Government and people of the United States of America on the occasion of the Two Hundred and Forty-Seventh Independence Anniversary of your country.

US President Joseph Biden

As we continue to engage at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels on national and international issues of mutual interest and concern, my government remains committed to deepening cooperation with the United States of America as our most strategic and valued partner. The high-level interactions between our two states more recently form an integral part of this process as we build on and advance a bilateral agenda that would redound to the benefit of our countries.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem and my best wishes for your personal well-being and the continued success and prosperity of the United States of America.”

Staff Reporter

