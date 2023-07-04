Bids open for enhancement of several educational facilities

A number of learners from several schools across the nation will soon benefit from myriad expansion and construction works, which are aimed at enhancing their learning experience.

According to an Invitation to Bids (IFB) recently published by the Guyana Chronicle, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has officially opened bids for reputable contractors to execute several works in Regions One, Four, Nine, and 10.

Bids for these projects are to be submitted by July 18, 2023, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Bidders must submit one hard copy and two electronic copies of the tenders, sealed in separate envelopes and labelled accordingly.

Moreover, it was also said that interested bidders may uplift the bidding documents from the Ministry, from 09:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs, Monday through Friday.

On the Ministry’s agenda are the extension of the Sebai Primary School and the construction of a science laboratory at the Santa Rosa Secondary School, both located in Region One.

Additionally, in order to facilitate comfort and provide better living standards, the MoE also opened bids for the construction of teachers’ living quarters at both the Baitoon Primary School and the Bashaizon Primary School, both stationed in Region Nine.

There are also two construction projects slated for Region 10. Those include the construction of a hangar at the Linden Technical Institute, and the construction and furnishing of the home economics and industrial arts building at St. Cuthbert’s.

Lastly, contractors are also being sought for the establishment of an information technology laboratory at the St. Paul’s Primary School in Region Four.

The Education Ministry was allocated $94.4 billion to enhance and improve the quality of education being delivered across Guyana.