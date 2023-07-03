Venezuelan man stabbed to death during robbery

POLICE are investigating the alleged murder of Oscar Sanchez, a 37-year-old Venezuelan national, who resided at Lot 37 Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The alleged murder occurred at around 04:30 hours on Sunday, in the vicinity of Blast Beer Garden, located at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The suspect is said to be a fellow Venezuelan national, whose age and address are unknown, the police said in a statement.

“Enquiries disclosed that Sanchez’s reputed wife, Avie Mario Leane Tores, is a Venezuelan national employed at the Blast Beer Garden at Lot 85 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Tores told investigators that after she had finished working at around 00:30 hours, she and her husband began consuming alcohol in front of her workplace (Blast Beer Garden). They were with some other friends, all Venezuelans, and were standing on the pavement in front of the bar.

At about 04:00hrs, the suspect, who is known to both Sanchez and Tores, came up to her (Tores) and tried to steal her purse that she had in her left hand, which caused her husband (Sanchez) to intervene.

Sanchez and the suspect started to argue, and the suspect, who was armed with a knife, dealt Sanchez several stabs about his body. Sanchez fell to the ground, where he remained motionless, as the suspect made good his escape, on foot, in a southerly direction on the Grove Public Road,” the statement said.

The scene was photographed and processed by investigators, who observed the following injuries on the body of the deceased: the back of the left side shoulder, centre of the back, left back elbow, left shoulder front, middle of the throat, left side lower rib, and right thumb.

Several persons were contacted and interviewed, and statements were obtained. CCTV cameras were located under the shed of Blast Beer Garden, and investigators will review the footage thereof as investigations continue.