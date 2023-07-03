Top athletes will flex at 5th Stage of Champions event this Sunday

THE fifth edition of the highly anticipated Stage of Champions international bodybuilding event was officially launched last Tuesday at Camille’s Academy and according to organisers, this year’s edition promises to be the best yet.

During the launch, it was disclosed that athletes from several territories are preparing to battle the local physique standouts for the lucrative cash incentives that will be awarded on July 9 at the Ramada Princess Hotel.

According to President of the bodybuilding federation, Keavon Bess, athletes will compete in the categories of Bodybuilding, Men’s physique and Ms. Bikini.

Bess disclosed that the overall bodybuilding champion will pocket a hefty $500,000 while the Men’s Physique and Ms. Bikini champion will take home $300,000 each.

The sum of $250,000 and $150,000 will go to the bodybuilding runners up, while the second and third place finishers in the other classes will cash in $200,000 and $100,000 apiece.

Bess further disclosed that this year’s edition has attracted international competition from Suriname, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Grenada and St. Maarten.

The foreigners will battle local talents like reigning Mr. Guyana, Darious Ramsammy, CAC Gold medalist, Julio Sinclair, multiple CAC medalist and six-time national physique winner, Emmerson Campbell, Ms. Bikini (senior) Hannah Rampersaud, Melitha Anderson (Ms. Bikini Novices) and others.

The event has garnered corporate support from Fitness Express, New GPC Inc., West Indies Sports Complex, Space Gym, Twins Manufacturing, The Outdoor Store, Western Scientific and others.

Tickets for the event, which gets underway from 16:00 hours, is set at $3000.