Harris Paints, Food for the Poor collaborate to refurbish section of Uncle Eddie’s Home

THE senior residents of Uncle Eddie’s Home located in Tucville, Georgetown, are enjoying the comfort and relaxation of new living quarters which were recently redecorated with Harris Paints.

According to a press release from the paint company, the project was initiated by Guyana’s Food for the Poor, which had reached out to Harris Paints for assistance with refurbishing the southern wing of the elderly care facility, an important institution in the community for almost 50 years. The facility houses 18 elderly residents and provides general housing and benevolence programmes.

The release added that colour is an important part of managing health and well-being and a palette of two shades of grey and white was selected to create a soothing and calming surround for those who live there. Grey provides a soft backdrop that is peaceful, balanced and reassuring.

A spokesperson for the home said that, since the remodelling, residents have gravitated to the wing and are spending more of their time there.

Harris Paints Limited Guyana donated some 30 gallons of paint and other painting supplies including brushes, trays and rollers for the Helping Hands Volunteers to assist Food For the Poor Guyana Inc in uplifting the facility.

Senior Manager of the Gifts-in-Kind department of the Food for the Poor, Jimeel Davis, who oversaw the renovations said that they were very pleased with the performance of the paint, which “applied well, dried fast and had low scent which was important for the health of residents.”

It was also pointed out that one coat of paint gave good coverage but a second was applied as this is the recommended standard practice.

Meanwhile, Retail Services Manager of Harris Paints Guyana, Nigel Dodson, said that he was happy to be on board with Food for the Poor for the project.

“It was a delight to be able to partner with this exceptional charity, and give back to those in need, especially the elderly, many of whom have already given so much to their community,” he was quoted in the release as saying.

Food for the Poor is an organisation which emerged in 1982 when Ferdinand Mahfood was inspired to serve God in a more intimate and committed way. He devoted his experience in business to be a ‘beggar for the poor’. With the charitable donations raised, he started a chain of giving, that today results in relief projects and programmes in Guyana and more than two dozen countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.