Grand season opening today for Bartica FA

All nine teams competing teams in the Bartica Football Association 2023 Senior Men’s football League are expected to be on parade,today, as part of the official opening to the season.

The Bartica Community Centre ground will be a buzz from as early as 4 pm when a ladies game featuring Potaro Strikers and Rivers View will kick start the proceedings.

The March Past to follow at17.00hrs will involve: Cup Holders Rivers View FC, Beacons FC, Rising Stars FC, Wolves United, Potato Strikers, Lazio FC, Mil Ballers, Agatash United and AK Galaxy.

The first two games of the 36-game schedule will commence at 6 pm when Rivers View begin the defense of their title against AK Galaxy. The night cap will be Lazio versus Potato Strikers.

The one-round nine-team league will continue on Wednesday with another double-header at the Bartica Community Centre ground. The first match set for 6pm will be Beacons FC against Agatash United and at 8 pm it will be Rising Stars up against Mil Ballers.

President of the Bartica FA, Alden Marslowe indicated to the Media that all plans are in place for a positive start and reiterated his FA’s gratitude to the governing body, the Guyana Football Federation(GFF) for providing financial assistance for the staging of the 2023 League.

The Bartica FA is the 4th Regional Association (RA) to begin the new season. They join the Rupununi, Georgetown and Berbice FA’s of the nine RA’s of the GFF to get the new season underway.

