Youth offenders should not be society’s throwaways

THE young people in Guyana are expected to be our future; they’re expected to be the promising key strategic players in our country’s economic and social growth. With that in mind, let’s consider what happens when youth and crime are correlated. What happens when there are many increased crime rates among young people? How do we address it as a nation and how can we help prevent it from happening to begin with? I’ve heard a lot of emphasis being placed on young people in general. There are many plans for our land’s youths, especially with our current economic situation. There is, however, a lack of specific approaches towards young people. We can’t generalize, even if we’re tackling problems from a macro perspective. There are plans, opportunities, and resources for young people but sadly only a handful can access them.

That brings me to this week’s topic of “youth offenders”. It’s a broad, academic term often used in the context of the law when describing anyone below the age of 18 and even young adults in their mid-20s who have committed a crime. It is not the same term as “juvenile delinquency” because that term may vary based on the country in question. However, in most instances, it’s where someone below the age of 18 and over the minimum age of committing a crime. The average range of a juvenile is 6 to 18 years old. For the purpose of this article, I wanted to speak for all youth offenders—from children to young adults. We want to nationally address “youth” but fail to address those who have been affected, hurt, abused or neglected—to the point where they become perpetrators. We can get into the entire argument of “nature vs. nurture” in the next column, but for now, I’d like to focus on the nurturing aspect of why young people commit crimes.

Many studies have shown that a youth’s economic background (or lack thereof) is a major factor. Children endure poverty every day, with little to nothing to eat or even a toy to call their own in Guyana and worldwide. Some of these children commit crimes out of necessity rather than malicious intent. I’m not advocating for violence, nor am I saying it’s the right thing to do, even in desperate times. However, if we’re to address the entirety of the issue—all factors must be considered. Some children are forced into criminal activities by their peers. Children with low self-esteem and confidence are more susceptible to peer pressure. From the behavioralists’ perspective, the child mirrors activities they see happening in their household. So, they may exhibit just that if they see their parents indulging in such or living life with no moral compass. I hope that we collectively understand that most of these young people are products of their environments.

It’s not every day people talk about helping those who are seen as society’s “damaged goods”, but it should be an everyday discussion and intervention at all levels. They shouldn’t be tossed aside. We should not wait until a simple “stealing $100 to purchase a sweet drink” turns into a full blown violent robbery. There should be preventative measures in place at schools, adults should be sensitised in all aspects of the community to ensure that they effectively help address delinquent behaviour and we should have more systems in place for accessible counselling and remedying support to families in need of it. Whether it be a national approach or your response to delinquency in your community amongst young people— I hope it’s a proactive and effective effort. The juvenile delinquent or the youth offender can grow up to be the adult murderer, thief or felon. We must do all we can to deter and reform their behavior into a positive one. We can do so much more for them than what we already are.