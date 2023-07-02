Ingenuity and creativity…

Entrepreneur experiments with creative keepsakes

DENZEL Jordan was gainfully employed with a commercial bank when he opened a small business as another source of income.

However, he woke up one day and decided he wanted to become fully self-employed, doing what he loves best, creating masterpieces through his customised items of key chains, tee-shirts, teacups, tumblers, jig saw puzzles, photo slates, and pin buttons, among other things.

The 29-year-old started his small business from his home. On the lower flat, he constructed a store, and named it Jordan’s Fashion. He is located on the public road, which is quite convenient.

The business was established in 2017, and he was motivated by his late brother, who inspired him to become a self-starter by owning a small business.

His sibling encouraged him to establish a business to leave a legacy for his family.

Jordan told the Pepperpot Magazine that he started by selling clothing from the trunk of his car. It was slow at first, and he drove around selling his items. Soon, his friends began supporting him, and he eventually got more customers.

He related that his brother had a store in the city, and he used to ship clothing from abroad to sell, but he passed away two years ago.

Jordan explained that he used to purchase brand-name clothing from his brother to sell, but soon he discovered his hidden talent of making customised items.

“It was when I started practising that my creativity kicked in, and I took a liking for it and wanted to challenge myself to become better at it,” he said.

Jordan said that his name is a household name in Berbice and its environs, due to his quality of work, reliability, price, and service. He is often recommended to others.

He told the Pepperpot Magazine that he gets a lot of support from the villagers, and they would order all their customised items from him. Aand there is no competition for him in that line of business.

Jordan added that he had some practice from 2019, and over time, he became better at creating things and giving customers what they want. Soon, his printing business became known.

“In this printing business, I am seeing a lot of returns, and I like to put smiles on people’s faces and give them exactly what they need. And I am doing what I have through my products and service,’ he said.

Jordan related that in Berbice, things are a bit slower than in the city. As such, he has pocket-friendly prices, and that is how he has managed to keep his customers.

He also sells, on a large scale, Bath and Body Works and Victoria Secret lotions and body mists in 40 different fragrances, self-care products, clothing from baby to adults which includes plus size, handbags, shoes, and other high-end products in his well-organised store located on the public road at #8 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Presently, Jordan is re-stocking his store with trendy clothing, among other things, and has a wide customer base, even in the city, because of his quality products, service and price.