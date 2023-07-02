THE Poorans of #8 Village, West Coast Berbice, are resilient despite many challenges, since Kawall had to quit working due to an accident that left him disabled.

Before the accident, he was gainfully employed at the Blairmont Sugar Estate, and had to accept a one-time payment before he was deemed medically unfit for the job.

Pooran told the Pepperpot Magazine that he could not work since, or do any strenuous activities due to his accident.

The 56-year-old added that he would do odd jobs when he could to earn, and even tried farming in his yard.

Pooran had gone that day when he visited to check on his wife, Maywatie Persaud, who was manning her daughter’s roadside stand selling snacks, cold drinks and confectioneries near the #8 Village Primary School.

Pooran explained that he was tasked with staying home to care for his grandbaby.

He was of the hope he would be able to benefit from public assistance, given his circumstances in which he was laid off as a result of his disability, but to date, he is unable to, even after he applied to the relevant authority.

Maywatie Persaud told the Pepperpot Magazine that she was at home and couldn’t say no when her daughter asked her to operate the roadside stand, since she is employed.

The small business was established two years ago, and she would get a “small raise” from her daughter for the job.

Persaud would buy vegetables and fruits to re-sell at the stand, and sell homemade pepper sauce as a side business.

Persaud explained that since her husband’s accident four years ago, things have changed for them, but they are trying.

RAJ AND SHEILA SEETRAM

Raj is a pensioner, and he had to quit large-scale farming due to challenges, but he would plant some crops in his yard.

He retired after 42 years at the Blairmont Sugar Estate, working as an operator. These days he assists around the house and yard, since his wife, Sheila, is not well.

They have a lovely home on School Street, #8 Village, West Coast Berbice, and their yard is full of plants, flowers, and trees.

Sheila, 67, underwent surgery for her left foot following an accident at home, and due to her diabetic condition, she developed heart and other health issues.

She is recovering, and believes her health will also improve, over time.

Sheila and Raj have 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

The couple described life in #8 Village as safe, fair and peaceful; a place to settle with your family.

PRASRAM SINGH, THE RICE FARMER

Even though his rice field is located in #6 Village, he likes living in #8 Village, West Coast Berbice, and is a resident of Second Street.

Singh, 60, told the Pepperpot Magazine that he came from a family of five sisters and four brothers.

His father was a chauffeur, and his mother a housewife, but they passed away years ago, and did their best to raise them in the right way.

Singh said he had just returned from checking his rice crop, and he had to go to school to pick up his grandson.

“I am from here, so this is the place I will remain, because I like it here, and I don’t want to relocate,” he said.

Meanwhile, his spouse has a shop, and she tends to customers while he is at the rice field or out and about.

Singh reported that the people in the village would support the small business, and the people are equally good and don’t have much to complain about, except that they need landline phones.

He said his sons would assist him in farming, and he is very pleased about that. He has two varieties of rice.

Singh disclosed that the village has electricity, a good supply of potable water, good roads and infrastructure, and a private Internet provider.

He noted that the village is busy during school period, because a lot of pupils and students pass through to and from school on weekdays, at both the primary and secondary schools located in the village.