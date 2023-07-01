Follow-up meeting held with Plaisance residents, vendors on railway embankment expansion project

–several roads assessed for rehabilitation

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Thursday afternoon, met with residents and vendors of Plaisance “Line Top,” East Coast Demerara (ECD), where he assured them that they will not be displaced when the expansion project for the Railway Embankment commences within the next few months.

The visit follows a meeting hosted by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and other Cabinet members, including Minister Edghill, on Tuesday.

During the meeting Thursday afternoon, the Public Works Minister said that a comprehensive approach will be taken to ensure persons are minimally affected when the project commences.

He assured them that a consultative meeting will be held with persons living along the East Coast, where they will be detailed about the plans for the extension of the embankment.

Although the project will be ready for action several months from now, Minister Edghill noted that it is paramount that residents and vendors are given adequate notice.

“The government has no interest in dispossessing anyone. This is a government that is giving title and land to citizens, so there is no intent to dispossess. The government’s modus operandi is to make sure people get ownership,” Minister Edghill stated.

Meanwhile, as it relates to vendors, the minister noted that although they may have to be removed, they will not be put out of business.

Edghill said: “The people who are selling, the intent is to find a place where you could continue to operate in a safe way, because if we’re building a road and expanding it, there are demarcation where you have to adhere to.”

During the visit, potential spots were shown to the minister by the vendors. Further, discussions on the rehabilitation of several roads in the community were also held.

A detailed assessment was done on the Victoria access road and its bridge. The bidding process for this street will commence as soon as next Tuesday.