News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Follow-up meeting held with Plaisance residents, vendors on railway embankment expansion project
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, interacting with residents and vendors of Plaisance
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, interacting with residents and vendors of Plaisance

–several roads assessed for rehabilitation

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Thursday afternoon, met with residents and vendors of Plaisance “Line Top,” East Coast Demerara (ECD), where he assured them that they will not be displaced when the expansion project for the Railway Embankment commences within the next few months.

The visit follows a meeting hosted by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and other Cabinet members, including Minister Edghill, on Tuesday.

During the meeting Thursday afternoon, the Public Works Minister said that a comprehensive approach will be taken to ensure persons are minimally affected when the project commences.

He assured them that a consultative meeting will be held with persons living along the East Coast, where they will be detailed about the plans for the extension of the embankment.

Although the project will be ready for action several months from now, Minister Edghill noted that it is paramount that residents and vendors are given adequate notice.

“The government has no interest in dispossessing anyone. This is a government that is giving title and land to citizens, so there is no intent to dispossess. The government’s modus operandi is to make sure people get ownership,” Minister Edghill stated.

Meanwhile, as it relates to vendors, the minister noted that although they may have to be removed, they will not be put out of business.

Edghill said: “The people who are selling, the intent is to find a place where you could continue to operate in a safe way, because if we’re building a road and expanding it, there are demarcation where you have to adhere to.”

During the visit, potential spots were shown to the minister by the vendors. Further, discussions on the rehabilitation of several roads in the community were also held.
A detailed assessment was done on the Victoria access road and its bridge. The bidding process for this street will commence as soon as next Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.