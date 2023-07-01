All societies face developmental pains as they seek to modernise, improve quality of life

THIS cost is not only financial, but also by way of temporary disruptions to people in terms of their accustomed lifestyles and in some cases livelihoods. These are developmental pains which all societies are faced with as they seek to modernise and upgrade the quality of life of their citizens.

The construction of a four-lane road along the old railway line is undoubtedly a major development that will bring huge benefits not only to commuters, but to all those who live along the once railway embankment.

For one, it will significantly raise the real estate value of properties, not to mention the aesthetical changes that such major developments bring with them.

The Vice-President must be commended for meeting with the vendors and listening to their concerns.

The construction of the four-lane road currently underway at Ogle, when completed, will link the East Coast of Demerara with that of the East Bank of Demerara.

This road, along with the upgrading of the existing railway road will considerably enhance the road landscape, bringing much relief to commuters and the society as a whole.

Yours sincerely,

Hydar Ally