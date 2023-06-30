‘Eid’ promotes compassion, selflessness, and solidarity

–Islamic leaders say, as Muslims observe auspicious day

MUSLIMS countrywide on Thursday celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, a joyous occasion which holds deep religious and cultural significance, and is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion.

President of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) Al Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad, in his message, said that Eid-ul-Adha has arrived, and it is a season of happiness, family bonding, nurturing mutual compassion, love, and support for the poor; values that are important to Guyanese and the larger community.

Eid, he said, is also an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity, adding: “We celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which signifies the counting down to the end of another year.”

Deputy CIOG President Goolzar Namdar, who operates a masjid at Meten-Meer-Zorg, (West), in West Demerara, told this publication that the occasion is also known as Qurbani, which is celebrated during the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal; a goat, sheep or cow to reflect Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Ismail, he said, was spared because Ibrahim proved he would sacrifice his son as an act of piety, despite the grief it would have caused him. The continued practice of sacrifice acts as a reminder of Ibrahim’s obedience to God.

“From giving charity to sharing a smile with another person, Eid teaches us to be at peace, and sacrifice little things that lead us towards selflessness and awareness of one’s being,” the Deputy CIOG President said.

Sheik Husain, 72, of the Peters Hall Masjid, told this publication that the sacrifice associated with Eid-ul-Adha is about blessing others, while acknowledging the blessings of the Creator.

He said that all aspects of Islam deal with sincerity, and not acts of formality or business, and those who forgot the true essence and meaning of Eid-ul-Adha will not receive the true blessings.

Husain underscored that Eid-ul-Adha not only serves as a religious holiday, but also promotes values such as compassion, selflessness, and solidarity. It is a time for Muslims to reflect on their faith, express gratitude, and renew their commitment to serving humanity.

A TIME OF TOGETHERNESS

Kitty Masjid members agreed that apart from the religious customs, Eid-ul-Adha is a time of togetherness, celebration, and acts of kindness. Families and friends come together to exchange greetings and gifts, visit one another, and partake in delicious traditional dishes.

Imam of Meten-Meer-Zorg (East) Masjid, Halim Khan also told this publication, “Islamic teachings emphasise ethical slaughter, known as Halal meat, which prioritises animal welfare. Halal slaughter encompasses the humane treatment of animals throughout their lives, ensuring they are not mistreated or subjected to pain. It also includes providing them with sufficient space to roam, get clean water, nutritious food, and fresh air.”

Khan related that one of the essential traditions of Eid-ul-Adha is the sacrifice of an animal, typically a cow, or sheep, or goat. This act emulates Ibrahim’s devotion to God, and serves as a reminder of the importance of selflessness and sharing.

“The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three equal parts: One for the family, one for relatives and friends, and the remaining portion is distributed among the less fortunate, ensuring that everyone can partake in the festivities, and enjoy a hearty meal,” Imam Khan said.

He said Eid emphasises the spirit of charity and giving. Many Muslims use this occasion to extend a helping hand to those in need, by donating money, clothes, and food to charitable organisations. This act of generosity is intended to ensure that the less fortunate members of society could also celebrate and experience the joy of Eid.

In recent years, technology and social media have played a significant role in connecting Muslims worldwide during Eid-ul-Adha. Families and friends who are unable to be physically present for the festivities can now share their well wishes and experiences through virtual platforms, thereby making the celebration even more inclusive and global.