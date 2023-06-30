Billions of dollars to be invested in infrastructure during final half of 2023

IN line with the government’s plan for development, the Ministry of Public Works continues to work assiduously to ensure that infrastructural projects are done in all ten administrative regions.

The subject minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, recently told the Guyana Chronicle that his ministry, and the Government of Guyana, continue to work diligently to improve and enhance the lives of all Guyanese.

According to him, in the first half of 2023, his ministry is “miles ahead” of what was promised in the manifesto.

“In the first half of 2023, we have been able to get a lot of work done in the communities across Guyana, by ensuring that we provide these communities with proper roads, streets and bridges. Accelerated works were done on some of the major projects, such as the Ogle/Eccles roads and we were able to get work started on the Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau on the Railway Embankment.

“We were also able to get the project procurement process moving on the Grove to Timehri upgrade, and we have received the approval of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. I am also pleased to report that we were able to move on getting proprietary work for the procuring of a contractor for the Wismar-Linden Bridge and several other projects that have been completed and are still ongoing, and I can also say that all of our sea defence programmes across the country are in the execution stage,” he said.

While the significant infrastructural developments have contributed to the enhancement of the outlook of Guyana, Minister Edghill said that Guyanese should look forward to a lot more development within their communities and the country for the remaining six months.

“Guyanese should expect more investments in our road network. We are getting ready to build 300 roads on the East Coast of Demerara, another 100 on the East Bank of Demerara and in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) we will be doing another 300,” he said before adding, “In Region One, we have an allocation for over a billion dollars’ worth of work, which includes all the community roads in the Matarkai sub-districts of Port Kaituma, Matthews Ridge and Mabaruma. We will be working on several roads in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) as well.”

Along with that, the minister informed this publication that the residents of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) should also expect significant infrastructure projects, with an allocation of over $1.6 billion.

He also said that more than 40 new roads will be built in the area.

According to the minister, the residents of Region seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) should also expect major work on the region’s infrastructure.

“We have an allocation for over a billion dollars to do infrastructural development there in Region Seven, and we will be engaging the residents of Bartica soon,” he said.

Finally, Minister Edghill noted that his ministry is overseeing the completion of the work at the ferry stellings at Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, Leguan, Kingston and Bartica, which, according to him, “has been a sloth that we inherited from the opposition.”

He informed that the government of the day was “able to get it restarted, and it will be heavily advanced upon completion.”

Minister Edghill also mentioned that the Morawhanna ferry stelling in the North West District, will soon be completed to facilitate the mooring of the MV MA Lisha, which he said will play a critical role in enhancing transportation, trade, and tourism between Georgetown and Region One.