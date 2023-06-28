The PPP/C’s massive LGE victory will accelerate the unification of our people

Dear Editor,

IT was a foregone conclusion that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) would have realised significant improvements as a measure of their improved connectivity with the Guyanese people.

The results of the Local Government Elections (LGE) polls confirm that the PPP/C won 66 or approximately 83 per cent of the 80 Local Authorities Areas (LAAs).

A more detailed breakdown of seats to be filled on the various councils by elected candidates, the PPP/C emphatically won 906 or approximately 75 per cent of the available 1,120 seats contested in the just concluded LGEs.

This massive victory manifests the PPP/C’s electoral prowess, and our population’s response to the party’s demonstrated resolve to continue working hard to unite every citizen while improving the welfare of our people.

At the municipal level, the PPP/C performance shows much improvement and is most encouraging. While the PPP/C won seven of the 10 municipalities, their votes in Georgetown, New Amsterdam, and particularly Linden increased by the thousands.

This increase in support is particularly great news for the heavily populated areas in Guyana, where our politics in the past was heavily polarised.

Undoubtedly, we are experiencing almost a re-engineered political dynamic with citizens paying keen attention to the country’s tremendous all-around development, leading to greater unity in our diversity.

Although the Opposition PNC is talking about retaining their support base in Georgetown, Linden, and New Amsterdam, their leaders cannot at all be breathing easy, given the substantial attrition of their usual support.

With most of the voting population supporting the candidates on the PPP/C slate for the contested seats at the LGEs, the party has undoubtedly asserted itself in the Local Authorities Areas. Indeed, these results elicit strong confidence in the PPP/C’s leadership and set the stage for catalyzing productive work with supportive teams at the local levels.

From the looks of things, the PPP/C’s Agenda for National and Community Development will not pause or slow down.

Further, our citizens have ensured a diminished influence in the many LAAs, of the usual obstructionist approaches we have witnessed for decades across many previously fully controlled PNC areas.

This confidence and assurance pave the way for an all-inclusive continuous engagement at the grass root levels in all communities as a collective with common goals.

Consequently, there is high country-wide anticipation that with supporting partnerships on the various community and municipal councils, the new councillors must advance effective representation while providing objective and decisive leadership.

Critically, our councillors must work together to deliver the most significant service improvements and support national development by aggressively assisting with programs and initiatives to increase the advantage of citizens within their respective LAAs.

The PPP/C’s general selection approach and quality of the candidates is a true reflection of the “One Guyana” motto of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The balance of ethnic, religious, and respected experienced personnel manifests itself in a fine blend of included youths, women, and prominent business personalities, along with vibrant community leaders now elected to serve as councillors.

Notably, the PPP/C’s leadership carefully crafted the observed selection of candidates’ criteria to inform the set up more qualitative and better functioning council that will understand the diverse community needs and be easy to communicate with, among others.

The PPP/C is a mass-based political party with a well-oiled and flexible structure. Its high-quality leadership is highly competent and well-respected.

Consequently, the party’s rollout strategic plans have been effective holistically and at various levels, giving proper and meaningful guidance to the activists and foot soldiers.

Door-to-door canvassing and effective use of well-prepared relevant flyers was a success story. The house-to-house campaign made a big difference, as the PPP/C leaders walked the walk and talked the talk with the masses of people.

Importantly, our leaders allowed the populace to express their views and genuine concerns, and they listened and acted.

Unlike other political parties, seeing the older comrades in the PPP/C making way for the younger generation is heartening.

This approach was also reflected in the 2023 LGEs, which attracted the involvement of many neutral and otherwise stakeholders who wanted to contribute. In this respect, even in the many PPP/C strongholds, our senior comrades step aside in a purposeful working bid that must unite our people.

As this nation transforms and develops economically, our people must unite in our diversity and live a better life.

Yours sincerely,

Neil Kumar.