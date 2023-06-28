DPP’s office says it will not be intimidated by Opposition

– assures case against Dharamlall will follow ‘due legal process’

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) which is led by Shalimar Ali-Hack, has said that it will not be intimidated by the Opposition while it provides legal advice to the police on its case against Local Government Minister, Nigel Dharamlall.

On Tuesday, several members of the Opposition and other persons protested outside the office, which is located in Kingston, Georgetown.

The DPP is currently reviewing the file on the alleged rape committed by Dharamlall on a 16-year-old girl.

The file was handed over to the DPP for legal advice last week.

“The DPP’s office will not be intimidated by these individuals who profess to want justice in a criminal matter even while a police file is being given due legal attention,” the DPP said in a statement.

“This police file in question is only one of thousands of police files which the office receives from all stations in all 10 administrative regions of Guyana for legal attention.

“Files for persons in custody are given priority. We strongly urge the general public to desist from politicising an alleged criminal offence. It is indeed one of national interest and therefore, ALL statements/evidence MUST be considered before legal advice is given to the Guyana Police Force,” the DPP said.

The office reiterated its commitment to impartiality and reminded the public that the allegations against Dharamlall must be examined thoroughly before any legal advice is provided.

Minister Dharamlall, who is currently out on $1 million station bail, has denied the allegation and has proceeded on administrative leave.

He has retained the services of the Hughes, Fields & Stoby law firm to represent him and safeguard his interests.