Combatting drug trafficking

JUNE 26 has been designated by the United Nations as International Day Against Illicit Trafficking and Drug Abuse. The day is intended to serve as a reminder that everyone can play a role in the fight against drug trafficking. It also raises awareness about the dangers of drugs and illicit drug trafficking.

The history of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking dates back to 1987 when it was first established by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution recognised the dangers posed by drugs and urged greater international cooperation in dealing with the issue.

The theme of this year’s observance is: “People First: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.” Drug trafficking is a global issue involving the cultivation, manufacture, distribution and sale of substances that are subject to drug prohibition laws.

Drug trafficking is a global phenomenon, in some cases, undermining political and economic stability, ruining the lives of individuals and inflicting harm on communities. It is constantly evolving, undermining economic and social development and contributing to crime, instability and insecurity.

According to a report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC), it is estimated that the global illicit drug trade amounted to a staggering $32 billion and is believed to be the most lucrative form of business for criminals worldwide.

The dangers posed by drugs on the health and well-being of people globally is worrying. According to the UNODC 2022 World Drug Report, 284 million people aged 15-64 used drugs, a 26 per cent increase over the previous decade.

Young people are using more drugs with use levels higher today compared to previous generations. In Latin America and the Caribbean, people under 35 represent the majority of people treated for drug use disorders.

Guyana has been making significant progress in the fight against drugs and substance abuse. On September 18, 2020 President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the reactivation of the Shiprider programme, a maritime and air cooperation agreement with the United States that will allow for the deployment of joint patrols in Caribbean airspace to disrupt drug smuggling on Guyana’s border with Venezuela.

Several other policy initiatives have been implemented including preventative education, awareness generation and counselling services, and the development of a national action plan for drug reduction.

And, according to Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, collaborative efforts between the relevant stakeholders will be strengthened to effectively tackle the issue of drug trafficking. In this regard, more work will be done among young people, including school children, to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs.

According to Minister Anthony, greater collaboration between the Ministries of Health and Education will be done, which involves teacher education and the incorporation of awareness and prevention education in the school curriculum.

The PPP/C administration must be commended for several measures it is taking to confront the scourge of drug abuse and the illicit trafficking of drugs. This is manifested in the increasing number of convictions in cases involving substance abuse, drug smuggling and human trafficking.