News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
More road-enhancement works to be executed in Georgetown
Road-

RESIDENTS of Kitty, Lamaha Gardens, and Bel-Air Park, Georgetown, will soon benefit from infrastructural development within their communities.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, following a community-engagement exercise Friday last, assured community members that D’Andrade Street, Garnett Street, and Da Silva Street, Kitty will be rehabilitated.
Drainage works are also scheduled for D’Andrade Street to Middleton Street and along nearby roads.

Residents of Lamaha Gardens will soon see the desilting of the main connector drains leading to the Dennis Street canal.
Additionally, an assessment will be carried out to determine the priority roads within the community that are in need of resurfacing.

As part of a follow-up discussion from President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s walkabout last Tuesday, residents of Bel Air Park were also engaged on issues surrounding the desilting of drains, obstructions on parapets, and the illegal disposal of garbage.
Works were also recently completed on Barima Avenue, between Vlissingen Road, and Rupununi Street.
These community-engagement exercises are a part of the government’s commitment to community development. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.