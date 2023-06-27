‘Creative, innovative’ Naya Zamana 25 set for August 26

–organisers promise a production like no other

By Faith Greene

THE National Cultural Centre is set to come alive on August 26, 2023, for what the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha promises to be one of the biggest productions of the mesmerizing and ecstatic Naya Zamana.

In 1994, Naya Zamana was founded by Dr. Vindhya Persaud, current Minister of Human Services and Social Security.

At the recent weekend launch of the event at the MovieTowne Mall, the organisers gave patrons an opportunity to reflect on and compare previous productions of the popular show to those made in recent years. And audiences saw a preview of what is to come on the actual night of Naya Zamana 25.

A few things that have remained the same throughout the Naya Zamana experiences each year are the location of the production, the bright and colourful costumes for all dancers, and the carefully designed props used to decorate the stage of the National Cultural Center annually.

There was a video compilation of clips of Naya Zamana 1 in 1994, all the way to the present; and it shows how this has paved the way for 24 other productions years later.

In her brief speech, Minister Persaud, who also serves as the Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s President, and the founder, choreographer, and scriptwriter of Naya Zamana, reflected on how far it has come.

“Looking back on that video, I saw how people have grown. Grown chronologically, and definitely grown in dance. And looking just now, I realize that the new generation is on stage,” she said.

Dr. Persaud related that it is an amazing and incredible feeling to have, adding that sometimes it is surreal.

She said no one would believe all of this was brought to life from just having the idea to bring young people together, to explore their talents, develop their inherent potential, and to give them the platform that Naya Zamana has become to enable them to be creative, to express many positive things and to give strong, powerful social messages.

Dr. Persaud recalled that it was her father who gave her the name for the show. She said it describes what the show is all about — the new world, and, importantly, the new generation.

She related that this year there might be more pressure to produce the best show, noting, “How can you do better, what you’ve done every year? And the expectations are so high. But I will tell you that Naya Zamana 25 will be fresh, it’ll be innovative, it’ll be something that you will love; it will take you out of your normal life for two and a half hours.”

Full of excitement, Dr. Persaud said that the two and a half hours will not just dazzle patrons, but also leave them yearning for more.

She commended the hard work of her young cast, most of whom are students, and who have dedicated most of their time and energy to ensuring that Naya Zamana is a success.

Tickets for the much-anticipated show are currently available at MovieTowne Mall, the Dharmic Kendra, the National Cultural Centre, Red Mango, E-Net (on Camp Street and Giftland Mall), and Unique Innovations at Amazonia Mall. Persons can also call telephone number; 227-6181.