300 died, then, five died: The world’s reaction

ONE of civilisation’s most cruel insensitivities in the history of the world took place between June 15 and June 18. On June 15, a boat with refugees capsized off Greece and more than 300 lost their lives. Three days after, five persons died in a mini submarine on a tourist ride to see the Titanic wreck.

The contrast in the world’s reaction to the two incidents shows the evil face of European racism against non-White races. BBC investigations showed that the Greek coastguard officials lied in their account of the sinking vessel. The BCC was able to ascertain that the vessel was stuck for seven hours, yet the Greek coastguard did absolutely nothing to attempt to rescue the vessel.

This was one of the most horrible expressions of racist attitudes in the 21st century. But even more horrible was the world’s reaction to five, not 15, not 55, not 75, not 85 but five persons who got lost on the trip to see the Titanic wreck days after the Greek tragedy.

As soon as it was announced that the submersible vehicle named Titan had lost contact with its mother ship, the Canadians, US and French navies went into full action. The navies of three rich countries made a colossal search for the Titan lasting days and amounting to millions of dollars.

The search for the Titan revealed another dimension about how the US treats poor countries. The US as a policy does not reveal information about its sophisticated listening system on its submarines and the satellite capacity of the US armed forces.

That policy is to protect these sophisticated operations from being known to other countries, particular enemy countries. But the US made an unbelievable break with that policy on Sunday evening of June 18.

The US coastguard has admitted that one hour after the Titan lost contact with its mother ship there was a catastrophic explosion that destroyed it and its five passengers.

So, not wanting to reveal the listening capacity of its subs, the US coastguard along with Canada and France kept searching thousands of miles deep in the ocean for the Titan. It was only after the official declaration that the Titan was destroyed that the US coastguard revealed it knew about the fate of the vehicle one hour after it went missing.

Contrast this with the missing Malaysian airline, flight MH370 that vanished over the Indian Ocean with 239 people on board in 2014. It has not been found. The radar system of the Malaysian air force failed to pick up the flight of MH370. But whereas civilian radar systems did not pick up the ultimate direction of MH370, military spy satellites pick up everything in orbit around the world.

The US National Reconnaissance Office has a sophisticated global network of spy satellites that must have taken an image of the downed plane. The US spy satellites are far more sophisticated than Europe’s and is far ahead of China’s and Russia’s. For reasons of protecting the capacity of its spy satellites, the US will not reveal where MH370 went down. So why did it do so with the Titan. Could it be that the Malaysians and Chinese on MH370 were more expendable?

For five days, the missing Titan made the headlines in every major American television channel and in major European and Canadian newspapers. After the destruction was revealed, the Titan made all the headlines again. In contrast, the Greek shipwreck was taken off the front pages the next day.

Five persons went missing on a mini-sub and it made headlines for days and nights in the most powerful media entities in the US, Canada and Europe. But 300 lives lost at sea were not worth even two days of coverage. The BBC’s exposure of the Greek coastguard’s cover-up is enough to warrant a UN investigation with the possibility of charging the Greek Prime Minister for war crimes.

President Putin faces a warrant for his arrest from the International Criminal Court for deportation of children from the Ukraine to Russia. But Greek sailors watched as a ship with over 800 refugees on board sinking.

The ship was in distress for seven hours and the Greek coastguard refused to rescue those poor souls. Isn’t that a war crime? Well if it isn’t, then what constitutes a war crime? In the meantime, the media in the US and the UK are still highlighting the tragedy on board the Titan. I guess five European and American lives are worth more than 300 from the Third World.