Hard work, positive message led to resounding success

–every promise will be fulfilled, Dr Jagdeo reaffirms

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday said that the hard work of supporters, candidates and party members led to the party’s resounding success at the June 2, 2023 Local Government Elections (LGEs).

Jagdeo, during his address to supporters at the Everest Cricket Ground, said: “It was a combination of hard work and a positive message that led to this resounding success that we experienced.”

He said that the PPP/C is the party of the future, as they do not vilify in their campaigns but hold campaigns of positive messages for the people of Guyana, unlike the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

“We don’t have to vilify people in our campaign, the entire APNU campaign was a campaign of negativity and vilification. Ours was a campaign of positive messages for the people of this country and the communities in which we want to serve,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Noting that the PPP/C was able to make progress in areas which were strongly supportive of APNU, he said that he wanted to pay tribute to the hard work of those who worked in the city and especially those who were formerly a part of the APNU.

“People came to us, they worked very hard. On some of the successes we had, it was because of that and I want to say tonight that those who came to us from Georgetown and many other [not traditionally supported areas], you became part of our family and you’re here to stay,” he related.

The General Secretary said that the people of Guyana will see that every single promise made by the PPP/C party on the campaign trail will be fulfilled.

Dr Jagdeo said too that they are working towards an even a bigger victory in 2025 at the General Elections, and in the 2026 LGEs.

He related that in his experience as opposition leader, many people who voted for APNU in 2015 said that the day the campaign ended and the coalition got into the government, they never saw them again.

However, he related that the PPP/C’s campaigns have ended and they are back with citizens, and they intend to stay with them every day on the ground. He said that the PPP/C is focused on development for all of Guyana.