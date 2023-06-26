–leverage ICT for enhanced productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness, Prime Minister Phillips says

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has said that the Government of Guyana is fully committed to creating an enabling environment for investments in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s position during the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT)’s celebration of its fibre services now being accessible to 150,000 homes and businesses across Guyana,

Acknowledging that this development forms part of GTT’s commitment to create fibre access to more than 75 per cent of the country by 2024, Phillips said that this milestone represents progress, connectivity and a brighter future for the nation.

“Our government is cognisant of the growing value of ICT, particularly in a post pandemic era, which necessitates adapting to the widespread use of ICT in delivering goods and services,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

He related that this level of connectivity calls for a collective effort from the government, private sector actors, telecommunication providers, and other key stakeholders to innovate, to ensure that ICT is harnessed for the benefit of all, enabling persons to thrive in a more connected and technologically advanced world.

“The private sector has a critical role in driving innovation, and technological advancements. Businesses must embrace digital transformation [and] equip the workforce with the necessary skills to leverage ICTs for enhanced productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness,” the Prime Minister said.

He related that GTT has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide that the government is also addressing by empowering individuals, families, and communities to tap into the vast technological opportunities.

Prime Minister Phillips said too that a liberalised telecommunication sector creates the opportunity for greater competitiveness among service providers.

“It has the opportunity for new and improved telecommunication services coupled with lower rates and enhanced quality of services. We look forward to even more households benefitting from the power of connectivity,” he said.

He also made mention of the highly anticipated and game changing local number portability services, which will allow customers to retain their numbers regardless of their provider from July.

Fibre Programme Manager at GTT, Vinood Radge Coomar, related that the company was the pioneer in bringing fibre technology to the market in Guyana and setting the foundation for revolution in connectivity.

He said that despite challenges, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Damian Blackburn, they recognised the need to change the approach and prioritise fibre deployment for customers.

“The demand for faster speeds was rapidly increasing, especially in the post COVID world. Our customers no longer had just one PC in their homes. They had multiple devices for work, study, and entertainment,” Coomar said.

In order to meet those evolving needs, they invested millions of United States Dollars (USD), to ensure the best possible experience for existing customers as well as to purchase equipment and more materials, hire labour, test devices, and connect customers.

In under 18 months, GTT was able to reengineer the approach to roll out fibre, doubling the coverage of homes and business in Guyana.

“Buffering will be a thing of the past as our customers now enjoy seamless experiences in voice, streaming, gaming, video, camera and automation services. But this is just the beginning of a long term relationship with our customers,” Coomar said.

He related that GTT’s success story and deployment model are now being recognised and referenced by many other telecommunication operators in the region. He said that they will continue to expand their fibre network, to reach more communities.