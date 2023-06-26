Bids open for rehabilitation of Sophia Care Centre

THE comfort, safety and security of children are top priorities for the government, so the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has officially opened bids for contractors to rehabilitate the Sophia Care Centre.

According to the Invitation for Bids (IFB) issued by the ministry and published by several print and online media platforms, reputable contractors are being sought to restore the entity.

Bids for the project are to be submitted by July 13, 2023, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Bidders must submit one hard copy and one electronic copy of the tenders, sealed in separate envelopes and labelled accordingly.

According to the IFB, a complete and signed bid securing declaration form is required if the bid price is less than $ 3 million.

It was also said that suppliers and contractors of all types must be registered in the register of bidders at least seven days before taking part in any procurement proceedings at the link located on the NPTA’s website.

Interested bidders may uplift the bidding documents from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Accounts Department, from 09:00 to 15:00 hrs, Monday through Friday.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security was allotted $40.4 billion in Budget 2023.

The Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, announced during his presentation of the government’s fiscal plan to the National Assembly, that the government remains steadfast and committed to the health, well-being, and welfare of the country’s citizens.

“Our government expanded the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme from 2,170 beneficiaries in 2021 to 6,193 in 2022… provision is made in 2023 for the continuation of this programme, targetting an additional 6,000 women,” Dr. Singh said.

To further support women and men while at work, 444 essential workers received $15,000 per month for three months for childcare services, and 60 day-care facilities benefitted from the disbursement of a one-off $50,000 for the improvement of their facilities in 2022.

In 2023, $100 million has been budgeted for the construction of day and night-care centres to benefit women and men in need of child-care services while at work.

Key interventions in 2023 include the development of gender focal points to advocate against gender inequality; the introduction of a Gender Equality Seal Programme to advance gender mainstreaming in the workplace; the launch of a Share Responsibility at Home Campaign to reverse and eliminate persistent gender stereotyping, negative cultural attitudes and other practices which discriminate against women; and training of 2,500 national and community leaders on gender and social inclusion and development of gender mainstreaming into decision-making processes.