…Jagdeo tells Region Three residents

URGING residents of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to become activists and play an integral role in their communities, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on Saturday night said a “bigger victory” will be achieved in 2025 when Guyanese vote at the General and Regional Elections.

During a public ‘Thank You’ meeting at the Leonora Stadium, West Coast Demerara, following the PPP/C’s resounding victory at the recently concluded Local Government Elections (LGEs), the General Secretary, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice-President, told residents not to be “passive supporters” and encouraged them to challenge the misinformation being spread online by the political opposition.

“We have demonstrated in these elections that we are the only national party, our candidates look like Guyana, people of every race, every religion and every gender. And this is the strength of the People’s Progressive Party.

“We will move from this victory onto a bigger victory in 2025. But for that to happen, every one of you here tonight would have to play a role; not just a passive role, not just to come to meetings and vote; you have to become activists of this party. You have to talk about what we stand for. The positive things,” the General Secretary said to the large crowd.

The PPP now controls 67 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) following the LGEs and was able to garner more votes in the thousands in regions and communities that historically supported the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)

With a higher voter turnout in Georgetown this year, moving from 24 to 29 per cent, the PPP/C picked up well over 5, 000 additional votes, while the votes for APNU dropped by the hundreds.

In Region Three, the PPP/C won all the NDCs while APNU lost the 14 it gained in 2018, according to Jagdeo.

“I expect all of you, as I’ve said before, not to be passive supporters. Often, the battle is waged online because a lot of negatives go there. Every day they have some of their trolls designed to pull down everything good that we build in this country.

“I expect all of you to go online, make sure you have your accounts; be bold enough – don’t get nasty – but be bold enough to state your opinions, defend the changes and our history of fighting for freedom, democracy and development.

“If you’re afraid to do that, then this country would not have a future. You have to be able to stand up and defend our gains,” the General Secretary contended.

Meanwhile, President Dr Irfaan Ali, who spoke after Jagdeo, also echoed Jagdeo’s sentiments about a bigger victory in 2025.

“All of us must take equal responsibility to ensure in 2025, we see the largest victory ever for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” President Ali said.

He urged supporters not to be distracted by the Opposition’s efforts to create division.

“There is only one common future for is – one in which we are all united in one cause – the development of Guyana, the prosperity of Guyana, the advancement of every single family in this country.”

According to the President, with this massive victory, his party will work even harder.

“Now is not the time to stop and analyze… this is a time for us to push even harder forward…as all the good books say – the devil does not sleep – and when they [the Opposition] see the results of this Local Government Election, they will try every single trick in the book, they will try every single dirty type of campaign you can think about to target the People’s Progressive Party.

“But this party is a strong party, it’s an all-weather party and it’s a party that believes in the people and the people believes in this party,” the Head of State said.

The President vowed that he will not allow the “lies and propaganda” of the Opposition to gain roots in the communities.