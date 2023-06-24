Scholarships available to study in Argentina, Malaysia

ELIGIBLE persons have the opportunity to pursue their studies abroad, as the government, through the Ministry of Public Service, has limited scholarships available through collaboration with the Governments of Argentina and Malaysia.

This is integral to the government’s vision of modernising and training public servants to be effective, especially since Guyana is experiencing a massive economic transformation.

Applicants have the chance to pursue a Master Degree for the academic year 2023/2024 in Human Rights and Democracy in Latin America and the Caribbean in Argentina.

They must be holders of a Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field of study with a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0.

Applicants must have obtained their Bachelor’s Degree within the last five years and be a holder of a valid Guyanese Passport.

They must also be fluent in Spanish and have work experience in the human rights sector after earning a Bachelor’s Degree.

Additionally, scholarships are available in Malaysia to study:

• Architecture – MEng.

• Built Environment – MSc.

• Civil Engineering – MEng.

• Structural Engineering – MEng.

• Biochemical Engineering – MEng.

• Chemical Engineering – MEng.

• Biomedical Engineering – MEng.

• Biotechnology – MSc.

• Biochemistry – MSc.

• Crop Protection – MSc.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field of study with a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 and obtained their Bachelor’s Degree within the last five years.

Importantly, they must also be a holder of a valid Guyanese Passport.

Applicants are required to register and complete the Ministry of Public Service’s online application form via the Ministry’s website at http://mps.gov.gy/.

The closing date for submission of applications is Monday, June 26, 2023. The public service ministry plans to award some 1,221 Guyanese with scholarships to study abroad in 2023.