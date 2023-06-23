Construction of Wismar Bridge to begin before year end

CONSTRUCTION of the new four-lane bridge across the Demerara River in Wismar, Linden, Region Ten is expected to commence before the end of this year.

This is according to Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who was at the time speaking at a press conference at the Office of the President on Thursday.

“We are at a stage where we’re ready to start the negotiations. We have had three offers, and when the details emerge, you will see that the offers that we have received are very competitive,” Dr Jagdeo said.

The bridge is expected to cost some US$35 million, and will connect Wismar to Mackenzie. The bridge is set to significantly reduce traffic congestion, as the current one only has a one-vehicle lane.

The government is engaging China Railway Construction Limited for the project.

This is the company that has also been tasked with the construction of the Demerara River Crossing, at a cost of some US$260 million.

Recently, the government inked a US$150 million loan agreement with the Saudi Arabian government to expand housing development in several regions, as well as to build the Wismar/Mackenzie Bridge in Linden.

“This loan will allow us to accelerate our housing programme. You will recall that we said we wanted to do 50,000 house lots in our five-year term, and we are at about 30, 000 now. $100 million will go immediately to developing the housing programme,” the Vice-President noted.

Meanwhile, the VP said that the government has already selected the consultants for the Soesdyke-Linden Highway project.

“They have prequalified the contractors, and the consultants have to do a review of the design, so we anticipate starting paving the Soesdyke-Linden Highway before the end of the year,” Dr. Jagdeo said.