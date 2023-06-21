General Secretary of renowned international union to address GAWU congress

–set for August 23, 24 at Arthur Chung Conference Centre

THE Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union’s (GAWU) General Council has approved August 23 and 24 for the union’s 22nd delegates congress.

This year’s congress, according to a press release from GAWU, will be held under the theme: “Advancing Workers’ Rights, Economic Justice and Social Progress.”

The congress, which is the highest forum of the union, will be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and will attract delegates and observers from the various workplaces where GAWU enjoys bargaining rights.

During the opening session, delegates, observers and special invitees will receive the feature address delivered by Sue Longley, General Secretary of the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF).

Longley was elected General Secretary of the IUF in 2017 and re-elected a few days ago at the IUF’s World Congress.

She is the first woman to hold the post. Prior to her election, she served as IUF’s Assistant General Secretary from 2016 and from 1994 as the IUF’s International Coordinator for Agriculture and Plantations.

Longley previously worked for the IUF-affiliated Transport and General Workers Union, now Unite the Union, where she held several posts including Editor of the union’s journal, the Landworker.

The IUF rules and their commitment to “actively promote the organisation of the world’s resources in food for the common good” have been one of Sue’s key priorities and have shaped how she engages with farmers, global food companies and the UN system in defense of workers’ rights and in the battle for a sustainable food system.

The opening will also be addressed by GAWU’s President, Seepaul Narine. The union has also invited other speakers to the opening, including from fraternal unions abroad.

“It will also honour current and former union members for their contribution to the GAWU over the years. During the business sessions, delegates and observers will receive the General Council report which will be presented by the Union’s General Secretary, Aslim Singh,” GAWU said.

At the congress, a new General Council will be elected, which will guide the work of the union until the next congress. Additionally, several resolutions are expected to be discussed and approved by the forum.

“The congress’ theme, it should be highlighted, provides a broad and flexible framework that will serve to guide deliberations over the two days. Congress will also assess the realities being faced in the various industries where our members belong, as well as the challenges being confronted nationally and the tasks at hand while charting a general course for the future,” GAWU said.

During the business sessions, delegates and observers will discuss the report of the General Council. The report will cover relevant developments and happenings in the international, regional, and local spheres, and the union’s stewardship since the 21st congress of the union.

During the discussions, delegates will have the opportunity to identify areas and focal points for the union to tackle until the next congress.