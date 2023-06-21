Caribbean rum producers meet in Guyana

–stakeholders to discuss concerns regarding region’s external trade arrangements, ongoing review of CARICOM’s trade instruments

THIS week, members of the West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) will converge in Guyana for their Annual General Meeting.

Rum producers from all CARICOM countries, as well as the Dominican Republic, will converge under the chairmanship of Komal Samaroo, who is the Chairman of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) to engage in discussions pertaining to a wide range of issues that hold significant importance to producers.

“This is our first physical meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Samaroo said, adding: “We’re pleased to host it in Guyana, during the commemorative year of CARICOM’s 50th anniversary, and to celebrate 50 years of WIRSPA.”

As the export of rum, particularly in the premium sector, continues to experience rapid growth, Caribbean brands are eager to expand into new markets.

A key feature of the upcoming meeting will be an exchange with CARICOM’s Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Single Market and Trade, Ambassador Wayne Mc Cook, regarding the facilitation of rum exports to non-traditional markets.

Additionally, producers will engage in dialogue with the ASG to address concerns related to the region’s external trade arrangements and the ongoing review of the Community’s trade instruments.

According to Chairman Samaroo, producers will evaluate progress made in supporting government initiatives aimed at reducing the excessive consumption of alcohol.

In 2019, producers pledged to take more cohesive and coordinated action, and as a result, WIRSPA member brands now feature enhanced labelling as a standard practice, advising against drinking while underage, drinking during pregnancy, or drinking and driving, and also provides information on serving sizes and calorie content.

Samaroo emphasised too that the upcoming meeting will delve into the ongoing challenges faced by the industry, particularly in their supply chain.

This will include a specific focus on the sourcing of raw materials such as molasses and glass bottles. He said producers are proactively addressing the impact of climate change by exploring methods to reduce their carbon footprint; an emerging area of concern for consumers.

After their meeting, the rum producers will visit the DDL Diamond Distillery, renowned for its iconic collection of working stills, which is arguably the most diverse in the world. This will culminate with a rum tasting and reception, where the products of the various producers will be sampled.